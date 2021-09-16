CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Bucks: Growth from top duo in NBA 2K series is unfathomable

By Dalton Sell
Cover picture for the articleWhen Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton first joined forces on the Milwaukee Bucks eight seasons ago, they were certainly not held in the same regard as they are now. If you need any proof, look no further than their individual ratings on NBA 2K14, the best-selling video game. Antetokounmpo was a 60 overall in the installment, which made some level of sense at the time, considering he was an unproven rookie that was coming into the NBA as a player that was viewed as a project. Middleton was given that same 60 overall rating after coming aboard in a trade with the Detroit Pistons, with the former second round pick being viewed as a throw-in to make the salaries work in the deal.

