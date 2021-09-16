CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cool Company, 'Switch Lanes'

By Kara Frame
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn-based R&B duo Cool Company — comprised of vocalist Yannick Hughes and producer Matt Fishman — sumptuously blends hip-hop, R&B, electronic, pop and funk. (Fishman is no stranger to NPR Music: he produced Linda Diaz's 2020 Tiny Desk Contest-winning entry "Green Tea Ice Cream.") Cool Company's sound is dynamic and playful — something you can dive right into. "Switch Lanes," from Bless You (out Sept. 17), is a bubbly song about a love triangle, complete with harmonies and high falsetto swagger. It reminds you to let go of what is not meant for you.

