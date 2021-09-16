CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Dianne Doan Joins Mystery Comedy 'Reunion' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brent Lang
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe film centers on a murder that takes place during a high school reunion party and has already attracted a cast of comedy heavyweights and in-demand actors. Doan will appear alongside Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Jillian Bell, Nina Dobrev, Jamie Chung, Michael Hitchcock and Chace Crawford. Chris Nelson (“The Perfect Date”) is directing the film from a screenplay by the “The Edge of Sleep” writing duo, Jake Emanuel and Willie Block.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

These Co-Stars Secretly Dated While Working Together

"It was such a huge part of my life and no one knew about it." Some things in Hollywood are better off kept a secret -- and sometimes that includes on-set romances. In order to avoid the prying eyes of the paparazzi and avoid potential workplace complications, some actors chose to keep their relationships with co-stars on the down-low.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Ernie Hudson Joins Kate Beckinsale Thriller ‘Prisoner’s Daughter’ (Exclusive)

Veteran actor Ernie Hudson, who returns to the spirit-hunting world this fall with Ghostbusters: Afterlife, has joined Kate Beckinsale and Brian Cox in Prisoner’s Daughter, a dramatic thriller being directed by Catherine Hardwicke. Sam Okun is producing the indie via Sam Okun Productions along with Marina Grasic of Oakhurst Entertainment and David Haring. Written by Mark Bacci, Daughter tells the story of tough but proud ex-con Max (Cox), who’s struggling to find a way to reconnect with his only daughter (Beckinsale) and grandson. But as he begins an attempt at reconciliation, his violent past once again catches up to him. Hudson will play...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Hitchcock
Person
Ben Silverman
Person
Chace Crawford
Person
Jillian Bell
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
Jamie Chung
Person
Dianne Doan
Person
Billy Magnussen
Variety

Emmys Open With TV-Themed Biz Markie Tribute, Jabs at COVID Safety Protocols

Cedric the Entertainer kicked off the 73rd Emmy Awards on CBS Sunday night with a musical number that parodied the Biz Markie hit “Just a Friend.” Cedric started off the song, which changed the lyrics of the beloved rap song to more TV-themed content. He was quickly joined by a number of other stars, including rapper and “NCIS: LA” star LL Cool J, rapper and “Dave” co-creator and star Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd, and Rita Wilson. Multiple audience members got in on the fun as well, including Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis-Ross, Billy Porter, and Mj Rodriguez. The tribute to Markie came after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Hannah Waddingham Screams With Joy Over ‘Ted Lasso’ Supporting Actress Comedy Win

Hannah Waddingham took home the Emmy Award for supporting actress in a comedy series during the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards for her role on Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso. Waddingham beat out fellow nominees Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant) and her Ted Lasso co-star Juno Temple. As she took the stage to accept her award, Waddingham screamed out in celebration of her first Emmy win as her fellow nominees and award show attendees cheered. The British actress then thanked her Ted Lasso co-star Jason Sudeikis, telling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Jean Smart Wins Emmy for ‘Hacks’ as Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart’s performance as a legendary stand-up comic in HBO Max’s “Hacks” made for one of 2021’s best television characters. That’s a sentiment that was widely shared by Television Academy voters, who awarded the actress the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series on Sunday evening. Smart competed with Aidy Byrant (“Shrill”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Allison Janney (“Mom”), and Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) for the Emmy. HBO Max’s synopsis for “Hacks” reads: “Hacks” explores “a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled outcast, 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).” The...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Cinemax#Disney Channel#Unique Features#Bell#Spyglass Media Group#Propagate Content#Artists First Inc#Off Road Productions#Forward Entertainment#Variety S Newsletter
Laredo Morning Times

As Emmy Voters Lean Into Frontrunner Acting Sweeps, They Lose Sight of TV's Range

In looking at the acting winners of Sunday’s Emmy awards, it was startling and even frustrating to realize just how thoroughly three shows dominated in the three genres of comedy, drama, and limited series. Ten of 12 acting categories went to performers from “Ted Lasso,” “The Crown,” and “Mare of Easttown.” Whereas last year’s “Schitt’s Creek” sweep felt like a startling aberration at the time, the 2021 Emmys indicated that, perhaps, a frontrunner dominating its genre might well become the norm.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Maddie Ziegler on Working With Steven Spielberg on 'West Side Story' and the 10-Year Anniversary of 'Dance Moms'

As she slowly awakens from the “dream” of working with director Steven Spielberg on “West Side Story,” Maddie Ziegler is teasing some of the upcoming musical’s standout scenes, including the iconic “Dance at the Gym” number. The “Dance Moms” alum stars as Velma in Spielberg’s film adaptation of the 1957...
THEATER & DANCE
TVLine

TVLine Items: Betty Gilpin Joins Three Women, On My Block Trailer and More

GLOW vet Betty Gilpin is one of Three Women at the center of Showtime’s forthcoming drama based on Lisa Taddeo’s bestselling book, TVLine has learned. The series is an “intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire” in which “three women are on a crash course to overturn their lives,” per the official synopsis. Gilpin’s character Lina is “a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life.” A previously reported, Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) stars as a grieving writer who persuades three women to tell her their...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Jason Sudeikis Wins Emmy for ‘Ted Lasso’ as Best Actor in a Comedy Series

“Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis has delighted audiences and critics with his performance as the mustachioed American soccer coach, and that love has paid off with an Emmy. Sudeikis just secured the award as Best Actor in a Comedy Series. The win was a foregone conclusion over the last few weeks, with IndieWire’s own Ben Travers reiterating that the award was the actor’s to lose. The Apple TV+ series had already taken home awards in Casting, Sound mixing, and Single-Camera Picture Editing at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys [and won Best Comedy Series]. This was one of a whopping 17 nominations...
MOVIES
UPI News

'Crown,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Mare' win big at the Emmy Awards

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- The Crown won the Best Drama honor and swept the acting categories at the Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Sunday. The Netflix show's stars Olivia Colman, Josh O'Connor, Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies took home the statuettes for Best Actress, Actor, Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor in a Drama. It also earned the Emmys for Best Writing and Directing for a Drama.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Karaoke, Biscuits and Birthday Cake for Jason Sudeikis: How ‘Ted Lasso’ Team Celebrated Emmy Wins

Apple TV+ and its Ted Lasso team had much to celebrate after Sunday night’s Emmy Awards. The streamer picked up four additional trophies — its first series prize ever for outstanding comedy, along with acting prizes for Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham — for a total of 11 Emmys in 2021 across five programs. But all eyes were on the players from AFC Richmond after the Los Angeles telecast as they headed to a private afterparty in the heart of West Hollywood that featured karaoke, the famous biscuits and even a birthday cake for Ted Lasso himself. In lieu of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Emmy Nominees Mj Rodriguez and Hannah Waddingham Celebrate at TV Academy Party Ahead of Awards Show

It may not have been as big and celebrity-filled as it usually is, but the TV Academy’s annual pre-Emmy party for performer nominees on Friday night was still a star-studded affair. “Pose” star Mj Rodriguez, who goes into the Emmys on Sunday as the first trans woman to be nominated for an Emmy in a lead acting category, said she has been receiving a steady stream of texts from co-stars Billy Porter (who is also nominated) and Indya Moore since the start of the weekend. “I just want to constantly keep making that change,” Rodriguez told me on the red carpet....
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Get to Know Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Anderson

Major congrats are in order for Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who’s been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series (as a producer). His well-deserved nominations come after a whopping seven years on Black-ish, where he plays the successful,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy