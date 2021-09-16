Judge grants bond to Henrico teacher arrested for rape

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Dean Lakey, the 60-year-old Short Pump Middle School teacher on leave following his recent rape arrest , was granted bond Thursday in Henrico.

Under the $20,000 bond, Lakey tearfully agreed to submit to GPS monitoring, have no contact with his alleged victim, her family, or anyone under 18 years old.

Lakey, who has been a teacher and coach for nearly 40 years, was charged with rape, forcible sodomy, and indecent liberties with a minor as a custodian.

The alleged crime occurred in 2017, according to arguments made by lawyers during the bond hearing, making the alleged victim between 12 and 14 years old at the time.

It was not made clear whether Lakey met his alleged victim at school or in the community.

The allegation came to light earlier this year when the alleged victim said something aloud while having a nightmare, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kelly Cotting said in court. Someone heard what was said and asked her about it.

Cotting argued Lakey was a threat to the public and called the situation a "textbook grooming case."

She asked the judge to not just consider a physical threat, but the psychological damage to the victim if Lakey was released on bond.

She told the judge other students were watching what happened in court to determine if it was safe for them to share their stories.

Lakey's attorney successfully argued Lakey was not a flight risk and said Lakey had not reached out to the teenager upon learning of the accusations earlier in this year. He added they "aggressively dispute" the allegations.

"We have some interesting issues to present to the court at the appropriate time," Lakey's attorney Carl Muzi said.

Lakey is due back in court on October 5 where a trial date would likely be set.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .