Microsoft Office 2021 will be available on October 5th

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 4 days ago

Microsoft will release Office 2021, the next consumer version of its productivity suite, on . That’s the same day the company will launch . Much like before it, Office 2021 is a one-time purchase that will be available on both Windows and macOS. It’s for people who don’t want to subscribe to the company’s .

www.engadget.com

Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform Available on Microsoft Azure

Native SAAS on Microsoft Azure Provides Customers with Easy Access to Complete Observability and Advanced Aiops for Azure as Well as Multicloud Environments. Dynatrace and Microsoft announced they have expanded their strategic collaboration to help the world’s leading organizations accelerate innovation and tame cloud complexity. As part of this, the Dynatrace® Software Intelligence Platform will be available as native SaaS on Microsoft Azure, providing customers increased flexibility and choice when selecting cloud service providers. In addition, the Dynatrace platform will be available natively in the Microsoft Azure Portal, making Dynatrace setup automatic while also streamlining procurement and simplifying the user experience. These enhancements make it easier than ever for Dynatrace’s and Microsoft’s joint customers to leverage Dynatrace’s deep cloud observability, advanced AIOps, and continuous runtime application security capabilities in Microsoft Azure and multicloud environments.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Nextech AR to Make SaaS Option Available in October

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. is making its eCommerce-focused augmented reality (AR) offering available as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution in early October, bringing the burgeoning technology to a wider range of merchants. The Nextech AR SaaS offering “brings significantly greater scale at a less expensive price point, to a product experiencing...
TECHNOLOGY
kaspersky.com

Internet Explorer vulnerability threatens Microsoft Office users

Microsoft has reported a zero-day vulnerability, designated CVE-2021-40444, whose exploitation enables remote execution of malicious code on victims’ computers. Worse, cybercriminals are already using the vulnerability to attack Microsoft Office users. Therefore, Microsoft is advising Windows network administrators to employ a temporary workaround until the company can deploy a patch.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Office 2021#Macos#Ltsc
newsbrig.com

Microsoft indefinitely delays employees’ return to its offices

Had a lot of news to share about remote work today, including a bunch of upcoming centered around hybrid meetings. But perhaps most pertinent to the company’s employees was an announcement that it’s delaying their return to the office yet again. Microsoft is putting the plans on hold indefinitely due to the COVID-19 delta variant.
BUSINESS
laptopmag.com

How to stop Apple from scanning your iPhone photos

It’s no wonder Apple raised eyebrows with the recent announcement of a new photo scanning feature. According to Apple, the AI-powered feature helps authorities crack down on images of child sexual abuse. Others, however, question the ethics of allowing a multi-billion company to have a free pass to peek at our private photos. Apple will roll out the new feature after iOS 15 releases this fall.
CELL PHONES
Lumia UK

Office LTSC is now generally available

When we look to the future of work, it’s clear it will be built on and powered by the cloud. Microsoft is leading innovations that enable our customers to empower their people to work more collaboratively, effectively, and securely. As we move into a world where hybrid work is the new norm, the cloud provides unlimited potential for teams to connect and create immersive experiences that build connection and progress. Investing in these types of cloud-based solutions will continue to be our priority.
SOFTWARE
notebookcheck.net

Apple's iPhone 13 series trade-in program throws up a few surprises

Apple has now opened its trade-in program for the iPhone 13 series. In typical Apple fashion, the company's own flagships are by far the most valuable, with the iPhone 12 Pro Max being worth almost twice as much as the most valuable device from any other manufacturer. Working For Notebookcheck.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Crucial's 1TB MX500 internal SSD is on sale for $85 right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Crucial's storage devices are reliable options if you're looking for an internal...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

AKG's $99 Ara USB microphone is built for streamers

You'll now have a better choice of microphones if you're eager to start livestreaming or record your first podcast. AKG has quietly released the Ara, a $99 USB condenser mic clearly aimed at streamers and others just upgrading from their earbuds and headsets. You only have two capture patterns (front-only and omnidirectional) versus the $155 Lyra's four, and you're limited to a 96kHz sample rate instead of the pricier model's 192kHz. However, those might not be major issues if you're compressing audio for streams and downloads.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Start your coding journey with this $40 Java programming guide

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Java is one of the world's most popular programming languages, interest growing over time, according to the PopularitY of Programming Language (PYPL) Index. That increased awareness isn't just because people want to learn how to code for the fun of it. It's because market trends are demanding workers have stronger tech skills to thrive in evolving environments.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Engadget

WhatsApp starts testing local business directories

WhatsApp already allows you to chat with businesses, but you may soon also have the ability to find them through the app as well. This week, the company started testing a directory feature that allows users to scan through local shops and services that have a presence on WhatsApp and contact them. The tool is currently only available in São Paulo, Brazil, but a screenshot shared by Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp, shows that you can use the feature to sort businesses by category and how close they are to you.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

IKEA's ASUS ROG gaming collection comes to the US and UK this October

Almost exactly a year ago, IKEA announced it was partnering with ASUS’ Republic of Gamers unit to create an affordable collection of gaming furniture and accessories. After debuting in China and Japan, those products are finally making their way to the US and UK on October 1st. The collection is...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Harman gets into charging with its InfinityLab line

Harman may be best known for its audio products, but the Samsung subsidiary is now expanding into the world of charging accessories. On Thursday, the company announced the launch of InfinityLab, a new brand under which it plans to sell a line of "sustainable" wall chargers, power banks and cables. With today's announcement, the company is debuting nearly a dozen new accessories.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

T-Mobile will start offering in-store phone repairs on November 1st

In-store repairs are becoming increasingly commonplace, and T-Mobile is finally ready to catch up on that trend. The carrier now plans to offer in-store repairs to Protection subscribers in 500 stores starting November 1st. Pay $7 or more per month and you can get your device fixed the same day thanks to "highly-credentialed" Assurant technicians using approved parts. More stores will provide the option in the future, T-Mobile said.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

India says Google abused Android dominance

Google stifled competition and prevented the development of Android rivals in India, the country's antitrust regulator has decided in a report seen by Reuters. In 2019, Competition Commission of India opened a probe into whether Google abused Android's dominance in the market where devices powered by the OS are prevalent. In its report on the probe's findings, the regulator wrote that Google flexed its "huge financial muscle" to reduce manufacturers' ability to develop and sell devices running Android forks.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Google reportedly plans to add free channels to its smart TV platform

Chromecasts and other devices powered by Google TV might give users access to free television channels in the future. According to Protocol, Google has been in talks with free, ad-supported streaming television providers about the possibility of adding their channels to its smart TV platform. Those channels typically have a similar feel to traditional TV, and its shows will be interrupted by commercial breaks.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

The Morning After: We review the new GoPro Hero 10

It’s been a decade, more or less, since GoPro crested into the mainstream as the name in small, portable, rugged action cameras. Since then, the company has continued to refine its flagship product, all while defending itself from cheaper fly-by-night competitors. Our James Trew has reviewed the new GoPro Hero 10 Black, which can shoot footage in 5.3K and take 23-megapixel stills from inside that notoriously sturdy housing.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

How to pre-order the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's that time of year again when the latest iPhones hit shelves,...
CELL PHONES

