Pine Tree Junior High students moved, high school students under shelter-in-place after gas leak

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (CBS) — Lake Zurich High School was first placed on soft lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to the discovery of a shell casing, but a hard lockdown followed after the school reported a student threatened violence.
The Lake Zurich Community School District 95 first reported that just before 12:30 p.m. that a soft lockdown had gone into effect. At the time, the district reported there was no threat reported, and no gun had been found – just a shell casing. Still, in an abundance of caution, students and staff were placed on a soft lockdown.
Classes continued, but students were...
