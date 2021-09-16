Pine Tree Junior High students moved, high school students under shelter-in-place after gas leak

MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) – Students are expected to return to in-person learning at a Montebello high school after a rodent infestation delayed the start date. In August, teachers at Schurr High School said there were rodents in classrooms, which stalled their chances to get the campus ready for the first day of in-person learning. Teachers showed CBSLA pictures of their books, markers and other classroom items destroyed by the rodents. In-person instruction remained closed when students were scheduled to return after more than one year of remote learning. Classes on campus are set to resume Tuesday. A teacher shared a new video of his classroom all...

MONTEBELLO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO