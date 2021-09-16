Cassopolis organization to host walk honoring National Suicide Prevention Month

CASSOPOLIS — Representatives of an area advocacy organization will be taking to the streets later this month to spread a simple message: “you are not alone.”. Cassopolis organization LEE, the League for Encouraging Empowerment, will host a Walk of Hope starting at 3 p.m. Sept. 26. The walk, hosted in honor of National Suicide Prevention Month, will start at United Presbyterian Church, 209 E. State St., Cassopolis, and end at Stone Lake Beach. The event will feature speakers from those who have loved lost ones to suicide and mental health experts from Woodlands Behavioral Health Network. LEE representatives will wear shirts bearing the phrase “you are not alone.”