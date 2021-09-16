AEW Console Game: Everything we know so far about Yuke’s AEW Game

Fresh on the heels of their most successful pay-per-view of all time, All Out 2021, AEW has showcased new footage of their upcoming console game. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry is the son of the late actor Luke Perry and has been one of the most promising young wrestlers of the past five years. Shining on the independent scene before making it to PWG, he arrived in AEW as someone who had the potential to be a star and has begun living up to his potential. In showcase matches on AEW Dynamite on PPVs, he’s looked fantastic and now he’s set to make his video game debut in AEW’s console game.

