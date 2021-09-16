AEW Console Game: Everything we know so far about Yuke’s AEW Game
Ever since Yuke’s ended their collaboration with 2K Games, WWE 2K has never been the same. Yuke’s more arcadey flavor for their older wrestling games clashes with 2K’s more simulation-style direction. Hence, Yuke’s decided to work with AEW instead, giving wrestling fans hope that they’ll get to see Smackdown: Here Comes The Pain‘s second coming on next-gen consoles. Yes, with the disgraced release of WWE 2K21, wrestling fans have turned their attention away from the WWE 2K franchise and on towards the upcoming Yuke’s AEW console game.clutchpoints.com
