CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Bold, Beautiful Convocation 2021

By Bwog Staff
Bwog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe college on a hilltop rang in the new school year at Riverside Church this past Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday afternoon, Barnard first-years, sophomores, and faculty gathered in Riverside Church for Convocation 2021. This event is meant to ring in the new year and welcome the brand-new class (the Barnard babies, if you will) to campus. Its return to in-person proceedings this semester, after an online ceremony in the year prior, opened the celebration up to Barnard’s classes of 2024 and 2025, although upperclassmen and parents were still only able to tune in via livestream.

bwog.com

Comments / 0

Related
trnty.edu

Trinity Holds 63rd Annual Convocation

Each fall, Convocation brings together the Trinity Christian College community like no other event on campus, where students, professors, staff, and administrators gather together to mark the beginning of the academic year. The 63rd Annual Convocation, which took place on Sept. 1, was a particularly meaningful one, as those who had been learning, teaching and working remotely during the pandemic came together once more in Ozinga Chapel Auditorium to pray, sing, and be in community.
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
BC Heights

Class of 2025 Inattentive at Annual Convocation

At this year’s convocation for the Class of 2025, keynote speaker Sherry Turkle discussed the importance of face-to-face conversation and putting down technology, while a sea of Boston College freshmen spoke over her, looked at their phones, and trickled out through the exits. Freshmen attended the event in person in...
BOSTON, MA
barnard.edu

The College Celebrates With Convocation 2021

Psychologist and keynote speaker Nim Tottenham ’96 returned to Barnard to open a new year on campus at Riverside Church. When it comes to welcoming students back to campus, Barnard’s annual Convocation event is the College’s official launch party. On September 14, 2021, students, faculty, staff, and alumnae celebrated the start of the 2021-22 academic year with a return to the iconic Riverside Church.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hartsem.edu

Convocation Ushers in 188th Academic Year

Convocation, held on Sept. 9, 2021, marked the beginning of Hartford Seminary’s 188th academic year. With residential students in attendance and most watching on a livestream, President Joel N. Lohr and Dead David D. Grafton welcomed everyone to a new year of learning. Akeem Burgess, Student Care and Residential Life...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karlie Kloss
desales.edu

Reflecting on the Spirit of DeSales at Mission Convocation

The campus community connected at Mission Convocation to reflect on Salesian spirituality, praise God, and celebrate our University’s humble mission. After faculty processed through Connelly Chapel, Father Kevin Nadolski, OSFS, Ph.D., vice president for mission, welcomed all in attendance, including those joining virtually via Livestream. “We look forward to this...
RELIGION
leeuniversity.edu

Fall Convocation to Begin Sunday

Sunday, Sept. 12, kicks off Lee University’s fall convocation series, a special time where the entire university comes together to worship, reflect, and dedicate the rest of the semester to the Lord. “Convocation is a highlight of the fall and spring semesters,” said President Mark Walker. “The spiritual lives of...
CLEVELAND, TN
lawrence.edu

President Carter to discuss Lawrence priorities in opening convocation

President Laurie A. Carter will deliver her first Matriculation Convocation to the Lawrence University community at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Centered on the theme of comfort with discomfort, the address will focus on Carter’s priorities to ensure that Lawrence remains a leader in higher education. She will discuss the need to build on Lawrence’s enduring strengths as we look to the future and the challenges facing higher education, and she will call on all members of the Lawrence community to join together to guide Lawrence to a brighter future.
APPLETON, WI
Tri-Town News

The Hun School to live stream convocation

Sept. 9’s convocation at The Hun School of Princeton will honor history. The school’s 108th academic year coincides with the 50th anniversary of girls and women at Hun. Renowned businesswoman Alicia Tillman will be the featured speaker and 10 alumnae from the classes of 1972-76 will return to campus to lead the processional, celebrate the occasion, and welcome students to their first day of school.
PRINCETON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convocation#The Board Of Trustees#The Alumnae Association#Dean Of Faculty#Columbia University#Bwog Staff
hope.edu

Hope College Opening Convocation Address “Listen to the Empty”

Architects and builders shape stone, metal, and wood around air. Put more simply, they shape space -- the air we too often deem as “empty.” We are amazed at musicians that have the ability to surround silence with glissandos, “runs,” hot beats or rhymes, and arpeggios played as 32nd notes. Without the silence, the empty, these feats would be deemed by most here in the Western hemisphere as just “noise” -- not music. Great writers and orators understand the power of punctuation -- utilizing the absence of words (space) to create energy and passion via the syntax. In the short time I will speak with you today, I hope that you will have a deeper appreciation for the silence: understanding that pauses indeed can be pregnant and that “the empty” ripples with cosmic, divine energy.
HOLLAND, MI
stthomas.edu

Academic Convocation: Fostering Trust

After two years, St. Thomas faculty and staff were finally able to gather in person again to kick off the new academic year at the 2021-22 academic convocation. Speaking to both a live audience inside O’Shaughnessy Educational Center (OEC) auditorium and virtually on Zoom, President Julie Sullivan spoke of the challenges still facing the university – and society as a whole – as it continues striving for near normal operations.
SAINT PAUL, MN
ric.edu

First-Year Convocation

12:15 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. Please join us as we welcome new first-year students into our academic community!. Following the virtual Convocation, you are welcome to join the ice cream social on the Quad outside Gaige, hosted by. New Student Programs for first-year students. Come meet our new students!. Attendees...
PROVIDENCE, RI
montserrat.edu

Montserrat Convocation 2021

On September 1st, the college came together for Academic Convocation to officially kick off this new academic year. 2021’s Academic Convocation was held in person and masked at The Cabot theater in Beverly. The event included remarks from President Kurt Steinberg, Dean Brian Pellinen and Dr. Leslie King Hammond, who also spoke at the Class of 2021’s Commencement Ceremony this spring.
BEVERLY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Science
wku.edu

5th Annual English Majors Convocation

If you’re looking for a fun activity Friday afternoon, head over to the multipurpose room in WKU’s Honors College. That’s where the English Department will be holding their 5th Annual English Majors Convocation. The convocation starts at 3 PM, September 10th and is a great way to meet other English majors and others who are interested in what the English Department has to offer. Be on the lookout as you approach the Honors college. You’ll know you’re in the right place before you enter the building. Since this year’s Convocation was too big to for the multipurpose room to contain, there will tables on the lawn as well!
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Log Cabin Democrat

UCA faculty honored at 2021 convocation

The University of Central Arkansas honored exceptional faculty during the 2021 Faculty Excellence Awards at fall convocation. The event was held in Reynolds Performance Hall on the UCA campus. The university presented awards to outstanding faculty in the following areas:. Pam Ashcraft, School of Nursing, received the Public Service Award.
COLLEGES
wku.edu

Fresh Start at the 2021 English Convocation

With a new interactive format, the 2021 English Convocation delivered more than just cookies, games, and a dead cicada. It created a visible impact on participating students within the English department. This year’s Convocation occurred on Friday, Sept. 10, in HCIC 1011, and with the advantage of pleasant weather, was...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
rivier.edu

Rivier University Convocation 2021 recognizes the journey ahead

Rivier University Convocation 2021 formally welcomed new students to the University and the beginning of their first academic year. View the Photo Gallery – Rivier University Convocation 2021. Rivier University welcomed the Class of 2025 at its annual Academic Convocation ceremony on September 7. The ceremony celebrated the largest full-time...
NASHUA, NH
stanford.edu

Capturing the 131st New Student Orientation and Opening Convocation

Stanford welcomed the largest incoming undergraduate class in its history – 2,131 first-year and 66 transfer students – and their families, friends and loved ones Tuesday during the 131st Opening Convocation Ceremony. The event, which inaugurates the academic year and marks the first day of New Student Orientation, was held at Frost Amphitheater.
STANFORD, CA
Bwog

Bwoglines: Speed Friending And College Rankings Edition

Second is the first to lose, said Abby Lee Miller once. Happening in the World: The world’s biggest container ship has arrived in the UK as it continues on its maiden voyage. The Ever Ace, which has room for 200,000 metric tons of cargo, is sister to the Ever Given, which became memorably trapped in the Suez Canal for nearly a week, causing major disruptions to global shipping last March (Insider).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bwog

CCSC Talks Restructuring And Reviewing

Aaaaaand we’re back! Back with weekly coverage of CCSC and in-person meetings! Never has anyone been so excited to dive right into the details of Parliamentary Procedure like this year’s CCSC, with us right beside to write about it. The Columbia College Student Council for the 2021-2022 school year kicked...
COLLEGES
Bwog

Every Event On Campus: Earth And Climate Edition

Here at Bwog, we do our best to bring your attention to important guest lecturers and special events on campus. If you notice any events excluded from our calendar or have a correction, let us know in the comments or email events@bwog.com. Check out Bwog’s event’s calendar, which will attempt...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy