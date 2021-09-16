Bold, Beautiful Convocation 2021
The college on a hilltop rang in the new school year at Riverside Church this past Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday afternoon, Barnard first-years, sophomores, and faculty gathered in Riverside Church for Convocation 2021. This event is meant to ring in the new year and welcome the brand-new class (the Barnard babies, if you will) to campus. Its return to in-person proceedings this semester, after an online ceremony in the year prior, opened the celebration up to Barnard’s classes of 2024 and 2025, although upperclassmen and parents were still only able to tune in via livestream.bwog.com
