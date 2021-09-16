CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Winehouse's Legacy will be celebrated at the Design Museum

By Marcus Brown
Time Out Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen years after the singer's death, the soulful, contralto voice of Amy Winehouse still resonates. The Design Museum will be honouring the icon with its Amy: Beyond the Stage exhibition, documenting her songwriting process, personal life and style. The exhibition will also display her personal items including teenage notebooks, photographs, and handwritten lyrics, not only this fans will get a look into her personal style with the singers outfits and fashion accessories being displayed. Metropolis Studios, where part of her 2006 album ‘Back to Black’ was recorded has also been recreated giving fans an immersive insight into the life of Amy Winehouse.

Global Grind

Rest In Peace: 5 Of Amy Winehouse’s Most Memorable Live Performances

Today we’re celebrating Amy Winehouse on what would’ve been the late legend’s 38th birthday. The English singer, who died from accidental alcohol poisoning, will go down in music history as one of the best to ever do it and as one of the most memorable voices of our time. She was known for her deeply personal take on jazz, soul, and R&B and for her effortless contralto vocals. Like many fallen stars, Amy struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and sadly, she succumbed to the disease back in 2011. Amy infamously wrote and released her song “Rehab,” in which she sang “They try to make me go to rehab, but I said ‘no, no no'” in 2006. The song, though underscored with sadness and dysfunction, was an upbeat tune that garnered Amy international recognition.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

TV tonight: a heartbreaking portrait of the life of Amy Winehouse

“I knew she’d be trouble,” recalls Mitch Winehouse. He’s talking about a delightful, butter-wouldn’t-melt photograph of his daughter Amy, at two, in a paddling pool. What follows is an inevitably heartbreaking but also affirming portrait of Amy Winehouse as she passed through adolescence, carefree hedonism, early fame and, eventually, addiction. As ever, the format works brilliantly, eliciting real emotion and insight as the people who knew Amy best tell her story. Phil Harrison.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Amy Winehouse Songs

It’s Amy Winehouse’s birthday today (September 14). She would have been 38 years old. Sometimes it can be tough to think about the singer, though. Her story is tragic; the biopic of her life is both so compelling and yet so difficult to watch. Winehouse’s voice and songwriting are piercing. It’s like a javelin from the heavens with a radio signal programmed directly for your ventricles.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Winehouse
TVOvermind

Five Actors Best Suited to Play Amy Winehouse in a Biopic

A biopic can be entirely flattering or more than a little condescending, but as with so many things, it’s all about the perspective that’s being used and the point of view of the audience members that are watching. Amy Winehouse was to many people a very talented and popular musician in her time, but her personal troubles weren’t much of a secret to anyone. In a coming biopic, it’s fair to say that there are some things that are going to come out, and whether they’re known facts that the public has access to or not is bound to be a point of contention for a lot of fans. Those that hold Amy up as an icon, someone who was worth following despite her many troubles, are bound to vilify the effort and will perhaps even say that it’s not the truth. However it plays out, the one thing that needs to be done, among many, is to find the right person for the role, and hope that things work out.
CELEBRITIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Amy Winehouse documentaries to learn more about her life

His bulky hairstyle, his contralto tone and his diversity in the musical genres are three of the characteristics that made of Amy Winehouse a star. His way of wearing his hair gave a special touch to his strong essence, to his attitude on stage, while his talent in music was demonstrated by his vocal range and his ability to perform in a unique way in jazz, blues and soul.
MUSIC
marketresearchtelecast.com

Amy Winehouse’s most listened to songs on Spotify

A day like today 38 years one of the most remembered artists in history was born: Amy Winehouse. With its great talent and his unmistakable music, He knew how to make a place in the industry and carry out a very short but more than successful career. On 2006 -five years before his death– released his second studio album, Back to Back. And it was a success: she was nominated for six Grammy Awards and to this day his songs continue to sound. In fact, his most listened to songs on Spotify belong to this album. Here we tell you what they are.
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Watch a Strat-Toting Amy Winehouse Mesmerize this BBC Studio Audience

Today, we remember Amy Winehouse on her birthday. She would have been 38 years old. While she is known to have possessed one of the greatest singing voices of her generation the British star probably hasn’t received as much recognition for her guitar playing as she deserves. From an early...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Accessories#Songwriting#The Design Museum#Metropolis Studios#Kensington High St
Design Milk

Design Is Two: Artist Michele Oka Doner on the Vignelli’s Legacy

We are pleased to share our first rebroadcast of the fall 2021 The Vignelli Center for Design Studies‘ Design Conversations Lecture Series with artist Michele Oka Doner, an internationally renowned artist whose artistic production includes sculpture, jewelry, public art, functional objects, videos, artist books and costume and set design. This lecture is presented with the support of RIT’s MAGIC Center. In the video, Michele recounts her experiences working with Massimo and Lella Vignelli over the years, and shares personal anecdotes and stories about their lives. Watch:
VISUAL ART
TODAY.com

Kelly Clarkson nails Amy Winehouse hit! See her 'Kellyoke' performance of 'Valerie'

Kelly Clarkson returned for the third season of her talk show this week, and on Wednesday, the singer and host (and “Voice” coach) gave her faithful fans a reminder of what they’ve been missing with yet another standout cover performance — or, in the case of her take on “Valerie,” a cover of a cover performance.
MUSIC
Wallpaper*

Discovered champions new talent at Design Museum

Wallpaper* and the American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC) reveal the results of Discovered, the collaborative platform to promote and support design’s next generation. On show at the Design Museum (13 September – 10 October 2021), the exhibition presents the work of twenty young designers from 16 countries who were tasked with creating new objects in wood, inspired by their pandemic experience to represent the functional and emotional connections to our everyday items.
MUSEUMS
udiscovermusic.com

‘M Means Music’ Podcast Series Kicks Off With Amy Winehouse Episode

Last October, Spotify launched a listening experience called Music + Talk that brought together music and spoken-word content. The unique format weaves full songs and spoken commentary together​ into one show. One of the latest projects to emerge on this new platform is M Means Music, a new series hosted by veteran UK music writer, DJ, and music consultant Daryl Easlea who has over 40 years of experience writing and talking about popular music.
MUSIC
sportswar.com

Amy Winehouse. So much talent gone too soon

Your pick for greatest musician born on this date (final 10 days!) -- DJ Golf 09/14/2021 06:42AM. Born Apr 13, 1945. Live Little Feat album brings back freshman year for me -- DJ Golf 09/14/2021 11:20AM. That video might be the single greatest moment in rock & roll -- DJ...
CELEBRITIES
wpr.org

How Philadelphia Artists Are Celebrating The City's Black Music Legacy

From John Coltrane to Tierra Whack, Philadelphia has historically been home to generations of forward-thinking, boundlessly creative Black artists. This year, the Black Music City program celebrated that legacy with a series of projects ranging from community concerts to unique compositions and more. A collaboration between public radio stations WRTI...
MUSIC
Cartoon Brew

Academy Museum Will Spotlight Animation’s Legacy Of Racism And Sexism

Animation curation at the upcoming Academy Museum isn’t just about Miyazaki. The museum also touches on less glorious chapters in the medium’s history. Instances of racist and sexist imagery in U.S. animation are exhibited as part of a multi-room gallery titled “Inventing Worlds & Characters.” Slideshows present problematic depictions in productions ranging from Winsor McCay’s Little Nemo and the Fleischer’s Betty Boop to Disney’s Fantasia and Aladdin.
MUSEUMS
justjaredjr.com

Chloe x Halle Bring Sisterly Love to Met Gala 2021

The 23-year-old singer and actress arrives in a flowy white ensemble alongside her sister Halle for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (September 13) in New York City. Chloe x Halle showed off two different styles while both wearing designer Rodarte to the event.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Jurnee Smollett Wears a Dior Dress Originally Made as a Miniature (Exclusive)

Jurnee Smollett enjoyed plenty of stylish moments as Leti Lewis on HBO’s Lovecraft Country, but for her first Emmy nomination, only haute couture would do, says her stylist, Alexandra Mandelkorn. “We started talking as soon as she was nominated — not only Jurnee and myself, but with other members of her team as well,” Mandelkorn says. “Everything is a bit of a strategy, and we wanted to think big-picture about where we wanted to take her fashion career and who she is in the fashion world in this moment. With all that in mind, it definitely had to be haute couture.” Nominated...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

