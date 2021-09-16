Amy Winehouse's Legacy will be celebrated at the Design Museum
Ten years after the singer's death, the soulful, contralto voice of Amy Winehouse still resonates. The Design Museum will be honouring the icon with its Amy: Beyond the Stage exhibition, documenting her songwriting process, personal life and style. The exhibition will also display her personal items including teenage notebooks, photographs, and handwritten lyrics, not only this fans will get a look into her personal style with the singers outfits and fashion accessories being displayed. Metropolis Studios, where part of her 2006 album ‘Back to Black’ was recorded has also been recreated giving fans an immersive insight into the life of Amy Winehouse.www.timeout.com
