A search and rescue crew at Grand Canyon National Park found human remains they 'weren't expecting' while looking for a different missing man

By Kelly McLaughlin
 4 days ago

Three people were found dead in the Grand Canyon in just over a week.

(David McNew/Getty Images)

  • Rescue crews in Grand Canyon National Park found remains believed to be of Scott Walsh, a man who was last seen in 2015.
  • The crew was looking for Hungarian national Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi when they found Walsh's remains.
  • Berczi-Tomcsanyi's body was also eventually found by the search crew.
A search and rescue crew looking for a missing man at Grand Canyon National Park found human remains of another person.

The incident happened this summer, and the remains are believed to be of Scott Walsh, who was last seen at the park's South Rim in 2015, park spokesperson Joelle Baird told the Associated Press this week.

The crew was looking for Hungarian national Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi, who was reported missing from Las Vegas in July, when they found Walsh's remains.

"It happens every once in a while here during searches that we end up finding people we weren't expecting," Baird said, adding that it was "coincidental" that Walsh's body was found at all.

Baird said Walsh's clothes blended into the environment, but he was eventually spotted 600 feet below the Pipe Creek overlook during an aerial search for Berczi-Tomcsanyi.

"We weren't necessarily looking for him, and he wasn't a person that was really on our radar," Baird said.

Baird told the New York Daily News that Walsh wasn't officially reported missing to the park, but they believe it's his body because a driver's license found in his jacket matched the name found on prescription bottles in a day pack found at the park years ago.

The Coconino County medical examiner's office is now working to confirm Walsh's identity.

Berczi-Tomcsanyi's body was also found by search crews. His body was found in mid-August about 430 feet below the Grand Canyon's rim, days after his car was found in a Grand Canyon parking lot.

Park rangers have determined that he fell, but are are still investigating what led up to the fall.

