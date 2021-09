We're learning a lot about Kirk Hammett's guitar solos lately. First we found out that Hammett actually never writes solos with a wah pedal in mind, and now we're learning that his solo on "The Unforgiven" was completely improvised! Hammett said in an interview with Total Guitar that Black Album producer Bob Rock didn't like any of the ideas he brought into the studio for the solo, and forced him to just make it up on the spot.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO