A remake of “The Bodyguard” is in the works at Warner Bros. Pictures. ET reports Tony-nominated playwright Matthew López is writing the script for the “reimagining” of the 1992 movie that starred Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner. Original writer-producer Lawrence Kasdan will produce along with Rideback. No cast has been announced, but obviously a big focus will be on the soundtrack. Houston played singer Rachel Marron and performed the iconic version of “I Will Always Love You,” plus won a Grammy for Album of the Year and received two Oscar nominations for Best Original Song. Lizzo’s already jokingly campaigning to star in the new film with Chris Evans.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO