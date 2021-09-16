Report: Instagram can increase anxiety and depression in teens

Instagram says it's looking at new ways to discourage users from focusing on their physical appearance.

This comes after a new report in the Wall Street Journal says Instagram is bad for the mental health of young people.

It found teenage girls, in particular, are being made to feel bad about their bodies - leading to an increase in anxiety and depression.

The report alleges Facebook, which owns Instagram, is downplaying the app's negative effects.

But CEO Mark Zuckerberg, a Dobbs Ferry native, says research shows using social media to connect with others can have positive benefits.