CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Two escaped zebras captured after wandering into Wisconsin road

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin responded to an unusual situation when multiple 911 callers reported a pair of loose zebras walking down the middle of a road.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office said the two zebras were rounded up after being spotted on a Seymour-area road.

David Haupt, one of the 911 callers, captured video when he spotted the two African equines walking down the middle of a road just outside of the city.

"They were off in the distance. As I got closer, they looked like horses, and I got closer, and I happened to be talking to somebody on my headset, and I'm like, 'I think I see a zebra,' and they were like, 'no way.' I'm like, 'nope, those are zebras,'" Haupt told WBAY-TV.

Haupt said the zebras appeared to be friendly when he got out of his vehicle and guided them from the road to a nearby open field.

Deputies soon arrived on the scene.

"Well, it's not the first exotic animal call ever we've gotten. Every once in a while, you get something different, but, yeah, having a garbage truck driver call you and say, 'well, there's two zebras in the road,' is a bit unusual," sheriff's Sgt. Nathan Borman said.

The sheriff's office said the zebras belonged to a nearby resident. The owner arrived on the scene and was able to escort the animals home, the sheriff's office said.

The zebra escape took place about a week after multiple zebras escaped from a Maryland property in the Washington, D.C., area. Officials are still trying to capture the Maryland zebras.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Escaped sheep lead Texas officers on highway foot chase

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A pair of sheep got loose from their pen in Texas and led animal care officers on a foot chase that at one point ended up on a busy highway. The city of San Antonio Animal Care Services said in a Facebook post that officers responded multiple calls Sunday about two loose sheep grazing in a field next to the Texas 151 highway.
TEXAS STATE
UPI News

Samuel Adams' latest potent beer is illegal in 15 states

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The latest beer from Boston brewer Samuel Adams bears a piece tag of $240 per bottle and bears another notable distinction: it's illegal in 15 states. Samuel Adams said the 12th version of the Utopias brand, which the brewery rolls out every two years, will roll out Oct. 11 at a price of $240 for 25.4-ounce bottle.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
UPI News

90-year-old Vietnam vet flies T-33 Fighter Jet again in Wisconsin

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A 90-year-old veteran combat pilot returned to the cockpit of a T-33 Fighter Jet for the first time in 65 years at an air show in Wisconsin. Clyde Bridger, who flew combat missions in the Vietnam War, took control of a T-33 Fighter Jet for Saturday's Oconto Elks Fly-In, a celebration of Oconto J. Douglas Bake Airport's 75th anniversary.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPI News

Ghost town remnants emerge from drought-stricken Utah reservoir

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Drought conditions in a Utah reservoir led to the revealing of an unusual piece of the state's history -- the remnants of a ghost town. Utah State Parks said Rockport Reservoir, situated at Rockport State Park in Summit County, has receded to 26% capacity, leading remnants of the town of Rockport to emerge from the water for the first time in years.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zebras#The Zebra#Open Field#Sheriff#African#Wbay Tv
UPI News

U.S. hospitals struggle under weight of COVID-19 cases

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- West Virginia saw record COVID-19 hospitalizations Saturday a cases as the virus continued to disrupt life across the United States. WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., reported the state had 955 hospitalizations, an increase of 33 patients from Friday. The number of patients in intensive care rose to 292, an increase of 15 from Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
183K+
Followers
40K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy