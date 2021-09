Meat production is responsible for 57 percent greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, twice as much as growing and processing plants for food, according to a new study published in scientific journal Nature Food. The use of cows, pigs, chickens, and other animals for food, as well as growing plants used to feed farmed animals bound for slaughter, is responsible for the vast majority of all food production emissions, the research found. Beef alone accounts for one-quarter of emissions produced by raising and growing food. Growing and processing plants for food, however, make up only 29 percent of emissions, with the rest coming from other uses of land, such as cotton or rubber.

