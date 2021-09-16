CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Lizzo’s flirty attempt to star with Chris Evans in ‘The Bodyguard’ remake

By Rebecah Jacobs
 4 days ago
Watch Lizzo’s flirty attempt to star with Chris Evans in ‘The Bodyguard’ remake “What y’all think?”

Lizzo is still on a mission to connect with her celebrity crush, Chris Evans, and now, she’s working on getting a starring role alongside the Captain America star in an upcoming remake.

On Wednesday, September 15, in response reports from Variety that the classic 1992 romantic drama The Bodyguard is getting a Hollywood remake, one fan tweeted that she would like to see Lizzo and Evans in the roles originally played by Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner.

Of course, Lizzo was completely on board.

That tweet caused the Grammy winner to post a TikTok video later that day sharing the tweet, in which she appeared to be quite intrigued by the suggestion. Lizzo’s clip first displayed a headline about the remake, while she lip-synced to an audio clip in which a man angrily shouted, “What are we talking about?”

The “Cuz I Love You” singer’s attitude quickly shifted when the tweet about herself and the Knives Out star popped up, leading her to mouth a second version of the same phrase: “What are we talking about?” Of course, this time, the quote was delivered in a far more suggestive manner.

“What y’all think?,” Lizzo wrote in her caption, along with a smirking emoji. She even took to her Instagram Story to share the fan’s tweet, adding a bunch of smiling face with sweat emojis.

For now, Chris Evans hasn’t responded to Lizzo and her fans’ desires to see the two of them starring in a film together, but given their flirty online history, it seems like he would be down for the experience.

As we all already know, this isn‘t the first time the singer has expressed her fondness for the movie star. Back in April, the “Truth Hurts” singer posted a TikTok video revealing she had sent three emojis—gust-of-wind, woman-playing-basketball and a basketball—to the Avengers actor, implying that she was shooting her shot.

The next day, Lizzo shared yet another video about the incident, showing that Chris had apparently responded to her DM by writing, “No shame in a drunk DM [face-throwing-a-kiss emoji] god knows I’ve done worse on this app lol [facepalm emoji].”

Since then, they’ve had multiple conversations, which the Grammy winner has shared snippets of with fans, and made plans for Evans to attend one of her concerts.

Whitney Houston
Chris Evans
Kevin Costner
Kevin Love
Lizzo
