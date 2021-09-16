25 Minimalist Nail Art Ideas and Designs That Are Easy to DIY

I know minimalist nail art may seem kinda pointless (why bother going to the salon for some dots and lines?!), but listen: Simple isn't synonymous with sheer and boring. Minimal can mean monochrome colors, abstract designs, negative space, geometric lines—pretty much anything you want. It's the type of manicure that's ideal for the person who doesn't want a super-detailed, dramatic set, or someone who cringes at the idea of themed holiday nails. Plus, if you're of the DIY persuasion, minimalist nail art is wayyy easier to do yourself than a fully embellished nail. And to give you a better visual and a few ideas to get you started, I rounded up 25 designs that are simple and clean, not basic and boring. Keep scrolling for your next mani idea.