Sony Wants Fans to Know There is a Shocking VENOM: LET THERE BY CARNAGE Post-Credits Scene You Won't Want to Miss

By Jessica Fisher
GeekTyrant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery time I go to the movies, I check my app that tells me if there is a mid-credits or post-credits scene in the film that I should stay for, and if it’s the first showing on opening day or night, I stay after just to be sure. Then word of mouth helps out to get people to stay when there’s something fun to watch in the credits. But Sony wants fans to be totally aware that Venom: Let There Be Carnage not only has a post-credits scene, but that it’s a doozy.

