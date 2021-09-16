Sony Wants Fans to Know There is a Shocking VENOM: LET THERE BY CARNAGE Post-Credits Scene You Won't Want to Miss

Disney+ has announced the lineup for their second annual "Hallowstream" event that includes spooky new originals and some of your favorite Halloween classic movies and shows. If you have Disney+, you already know that they have so much to offer when it comes to movies and TV shows. Literally, they have things there for the entire family. Classic Disney movies, Star Wars, Marvel movies, and more. One of the things that I love about it is being able to go back and watch some of the old Disney Channel Original Movies that I grew up watching. It's a streaming service that just keeps on creating new content that everyone will enjoy.

TV SHOWS ・ 12 DAYS AGO