The 2021 Emmys Will Actually Be Easy to Stream. Here’s How.
Emmy winners getting to accept their awards in person this year? What a concept! Photo: Uncredited/Invision/AP/Shutterstock. As much as we admired the absolute kookiness of last year’s Zoomies, we’re excited to see everyone present and receive their awards from people not decked out in a dystopian hazmat suit — even if it did provide the night’s most incredible social-media meme. Instead, we’ll get a night hosted by Cedric the Entertainer with special appearances from stars like Jennifer Coolidge, America Ferrera, Angela Bassett, Catherine O’Hara, and a whoooole lot more as we celebrate all the television that kept us sane in 2020. Mj Rodriguez finally getting a nom for Pose! Thank you. WandaVision flying in and conjuring 23 nominations? That was, as Thanos once said, inevitable. It’s just exciting to have awards season back and swinging, baby.www.vulture.com
