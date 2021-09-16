CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Couple Announce Their Baby's Gender With Hilarious Reveal Video

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae took to social media with a special gender reveal for their first child. Gargano starts the video by playing with their dog, Pawdme, and a large black balloon. LeRae suddenly rushes in and says that's the gender reveal balloon and that Johnny shouldn't let the dog bite it or else it will pop. Gargano then asks why she didn't agree to his reveal ideas (one of which involved a stork), then passes the balloon back to her. Suddenly Pawdme leaps into action and bites the balloon, causing LeRae to be covered in blue powder. It's a boy!

WWE's Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Share Ultrasound of Baby Boy

WWE NXT stars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae posted their baby's gender reveal video earlier this week, confirming that the two would be having a baby boy. LeRae then took to her Instagram story over the weekend to share photos of the baby's ultrasound, joking that he's posing just like Adam Cole by pointing his thumb at himself. Gargano and LeRae both took part in the first episode of the revamped NXT (NXT 2.0) on Tuesday, helping Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis get married.
