WWE Couple Announce Their Baby's Gender With Hilarious Reveal Video

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae took to social media with a special gender reveal for their first child. Gargano starts the video by playing with their dog, Pawdme, and a large black balloon. LeRae suddenly rushes in and says that's the gender reveal balloon and that Johnny shouldn't let the dog bite it or else it will pop. Gargano then asks why she didn't agree to his reveal ideas (one of which involved a stork), then passes the balloon back to her. Suddenly Pawdme leaps into action and bites the balloon, causing LeRae to be covered in blue powder. It's a boy!