CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Steer clear of 'high-risk' IPO space as roughly half of 2021's debuts trade below offering price, trader says

By Lizzy Gurdus, @lizzygurdus
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteer clear of newly public stocks, one trader warns. Market conditions are turning less favorable for initial public offerings after a record 2020, Chantico Global founder and CEO Gina Sanchez told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday. Roughly half of 2021's IPOs are now trading below their offering prices, including recognizable...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

European markets down 1.7% on Evergrande fears; investors prepare for Fed meeting

LONDON — European stocks were lower on Monday as global markets contended with concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering timetable and fears surrounding embattled developer China Evergrande Group. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down by around 1.7% in morning deals with basic resources and banks leading the losses.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

Agree Realty switched to a monthly payout this year. Gladstone Land has steadily increased its monthly dividend over the years. Pembina Pipeline offers a big yield with longer-term growth potential. Dividend stocks are a great way to start earning passive income. However, one minor inconvenience of most dividend stocks is...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trader#Ipos#Chantico Global#Cnbc#Trading Nation#Didi Global#Compass#Krispy Kreme#Lido Advisors#Blue Line Capital
The Motley Fool

2 Bargain Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 5 Years

The booming semiconductor demand and the proliferation of 5G networks will be long-term catalysts for Applied Materials and Cirrus Logic. Applied Materials' impressive growth is set to continue as its major customers are ramping up their investments in chipmaking capacity. Cirrus Logic stands to gain big from 5G smartphones thanks...
STOCKS
KIRO 7 Seattle

US stocks are heading for their biggest slump since Feburary

Stocks slumped on Wall Street Monday, mirroring losses overseas and putting the S&P 500 index on track for its biggest drop since February. Worries about debt-engorged Chinese property developers — and the damage they could do to investors worldwide if they default — are rippling across markets. Investors are also concerned that the U.S. Federal Reserve could signal this week that it's planning to pull back some of the support measures it's been giving markets and the economy.
STOCKS
CNN

Dow tumbles 900 points as Wall Street's fears turn to China

New York (CNN Business) — The Dow and the broader US stock market fell sharply Monday as Chinese real estate conglomerate Evergrande's debt crisis made American investors uneasy. Stocks sank deep into the red at the opening bell and continued to slide throughout the day. The Dow (INDU) dropped more...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Roblox
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Street.Com

JPMorgan Says Stock Decline Represents Buying Opportunity

The stock market’s decline Monday, including a 1.7% slide for the S&P 500, won’t last long, says Marko Kolanovic, chief global market strategist at JPMorgan. “The market sell-off that escalated overnight we believe is primarily driven by technical selling flows (commodity trading advisors and option hedgers) in an environment of poor liquidity, and overreaction of discretionary traders to perceived risks,” he wrote in a commentary cited by CNBC.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Pfizer, Occidental Petroleum, Bank of America and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. China Evergrande Group — Chinese property giant Evergrande tumbled more than 10% on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, spooking Asian markets. The company has been scrambling to pay its suppliers, and warned investors twice in as many weeks that it could default on its debts. Last week Evergrande said its property sales will likely continue to drop significantly in September after declining for months.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Financial stocks hard hit in selloff

Components of the Financial Select SPDR Fund outpaced other sectors into the red in early trading on Monday as part of a broad market selloff tied to jitters around China property giant Evergrande. Berkshire Hathaway fell 1.6%, JPMorgan Chase dropped 2.5%, Bank of America gave up 2.9%, Wells Fargo dropped 3.1%, Morgan Stanley fell 2.8%, Citigroup retreated by 3.4%, Goldman Sachs dropped 3.1% and BlackRock fell 2.6%. The Financial Select SPDR Fund is off by 2.1%, outpacing the 1.4% drop by the S&P 500 into negative territory.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems looks to raise up to $291 million as IPO terms are set

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Florida-based technology provider for investment managers looks to raise up to $290.7 million. The company is offering 15.3 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $19 a share. The company expects to have 50.13 million Class A shares and 35.09 million Class V shares outstanding after the IPO, which could value the company at up to $1.62 billion at the IPO pricing. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ALVU." Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $20.8 million on revenue of $71.3 million for the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $14.5 million on revenue of $62.5 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.7%.
STOCKS
WEKU

A Chinese Real Estate Company Is Walloping Your Stocks. Here's Why

Stock markets from Hong Kong to New York were hit by a major sell-off on Monday as a massive Chinese real estate conglomerate called China Evergrande Group faces a potentially devastating debt default. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 614 points, its worst performance in about two months, after earlier...
REAL ESTATE
Deadline

Stocks Sink As Selling Hits AMC Entertainment, Showbiz Shares

Stocks retreated sharply Monday in the worst opening in weeks on jitters prompted by a potential crisis in the Chinese real estate sector, fear over Fed policy changes and negotiations over the U.S. debt ceiling in Washington, D.C. There’s also been some recent data raising fears of slower growth in the U.S. and global economy. Stocks fell across the board and the fears created pressure on riskier assets, with AMC Entertainment particularly hard hit — off 5% at the open — and exhibition stocks following. The share price of the nation’s largest theater chain has been inflated by Reddit-fueled buying that’s...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF retreats from multi-month highs, trades below 0.9300

USD/CHF rose to its strongest level since April at 0.9334. Falling US T-bond yields and risk aversion weighs on USD/CHF. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 93.00. Following the previous week's sharp upsurge, the USD/CHF pair edged higher during the Asian trading hours and touched its strongest...
MARKETS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: American Airlines, Nucor, Goldman Sachs and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines — Shares of American Airlines the major airlines rose about 3% Monday after the White House said it would ease travel restrictions for international travelers who are vaccinated against Covid-19. Shares of Delta and United each gained more than 1%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first six months of 2021, or 26.4% of total revenue, after recording $2.30 billion in China revenue, or 19.1% of the total, in the same period in 2020. Earlier, Li Auto cut its third-quarter deliveries guidance to 24,500 from 25,000 to 26,000, as the slower-than-expected recovery in semiconductor supplies hampered results. And worries over a potential Evergrande default sent global equity markets reeling, as the iShares MSCI China ETF dropped 3.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 646 points, or 1.9%.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy