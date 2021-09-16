CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Federal government to cut Texas’ supply of Regeneron by half, MMH tightening criteria to conserve therapy for those most at risk

yourbasin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Memorial Hospital held a news conference Thursday to update the community on coronavirus hospitalizations in the Tall City. One critical piece of information the hospital spoke about is the monoclonal antibody availability, or lack thereof. “Unfortunately, there’s a new development with regard to Regeneron,” said Chief...

www.yourbasin.com

Comments / 103

Nonya Business
3d ago

Ah yes cut off the medication that works but continue to push a vax that doesn’t. Makes since.. oh wait can’t make millions off of a medication that cures covid.

Reply(7)
50
Deborah Hecht
3d ago

Unconscionable!!! Restricting another drug that works!!! I’m telling you they are deliberately killing people!!!!

Reply(5)
46
Veronica Warren
2d ago

I remember when the Obama-Biden administration "accused" the Republicans of using "scare tactics" to stop the passing for universal health care. One of those tactics was "the GOVERNMENT will MAKE the DECISION of WHO gets medical treatment or not! Democrats were adamant that would NEVER happen. REALLY!?!? LOOKS like to me, they are doing exactly that now!🤔

Reply(1)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
Health
Midland, TX
Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
City
Midland, TX
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regeneron#Nexstar#Midland Memorial Hospital
Reuters

Six killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding many others, investigators said. Video shown on news websites showed panicked students leaping from first-floor windows to escape...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy