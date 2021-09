Dot to dot puzzles were always one of those classic activities growing up as a child, the folks handing over a book filled with numbers to join up and see what images would appear. While the pastime might not be as popular in the digital age, indie team Maku XR saw an opportunity to make a minimalist puzzle experience that kept to the timeless gameplay but with a modern virtual reality (VR) twist.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO