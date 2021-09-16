$3 million donation to help Aquinas College expand science building, largest individual gift in its history

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Community College has been tapped to join a new national initiative to assist colleges working to tackle student food and housing insecurity. Hope4College is a program designed to help 27 higher education institutions across the country work together to retain students in need of food and housing support, who were made more vulnerable because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a GRCC news release.

