$3 million donation to help Aquinas College expand science building, largest individual gift in its history

By Melissa Frick
The Grand Rapids Press
 4 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Grand Haven couple has donated $3 million to Aquinas College to support the renovation and expansion of the college’s Albertus Magnus Hall of Science. The gift from Peter and Carolyn Sturrus is the largest single donation Aquinas College has ever received from individual living donors in its 135-year history, according to a college news release.

www.mlive.com

