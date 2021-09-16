Pilates Fitness

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn stretching and strengthening exercises to improve endurance, posture, balance and circulation. Fitness Program in the Lounge located upstairs from the Senior Center.

fitnessgizmos.com

Pilates Wheel COR Portable Pilates Machine

Pilates is a great way to get your body fit with low impact exercises. Pilates machine generally take a bit of space. The Pilates Wheel COR has a compact design but can perform all your favorite reformer pilates moves. It features smooth rolling action to improve your flexibility and range of motion.
WKBW-TV

Fitness Friday – The benefits of walking

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert says walking is wonderful. You need to incorporate walking into your exercise regime. Why? Robbie says because you get all those cardiovascular benefits of improving your cardiovascular system, sweating toxins out of your body, increasing your energy, reducing your stress, decreasing the aging process, getting that endorphin high and all those aerobic benefits. Robbie says you should work out most days of the week, and did you know if you incorporate 30 minutes of walking into your daily routine, you can burn an extra 150 calories per day. She says a recent study has shown that if you incorporate 40 minutes of walking several times a week, you can actually help that white matter in your brain which is helping to increase your memory, think clearly, and we know our brain is aging as well as our body so we need to work on our brain as well.
Volume One

Get Authentic With Authentic Core Pilates

The Chippewa Valley has no shortage of ways for people to be active and focus on their bodies – with running, walking, biking, and yoga available pretty much anywhere. One local woman wants to bring a new exercise into the eclectic fitness scene, pilates, with the opening of her new studio in Eau Claire.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
eku.edu

FREE Fitness Assessments

Campus Recreation is offering YOU a FREE fitness assessment this week. From Wednesday, September 8th through Friday, September 10th, you can schedule a fitness assessment with one of our Personal Trainers at the Student Recreation Center. Each time slot is one hour, either in the morning or evening. Interested in...
RICHMOND, KY
chanhassen.mn.us

Fit for Life

A fun workout program designed for the active 55+ adult who exercises with few limitations. The class uses various strengths, cardio and balance moves to help you stay active, live a healthy lifestyle, and feel young at heart. Guaranteed to start your day with a smile. $5 Drop-ins as capacity allows.
CHANHASSEN, MN
etownian.com

Health and Fitness

Elizabethtown College’s Bowers Center for Sports, Fitness and Well-being is one of the school’s most popular facilities for not only athletes, but all kinds of students and faculty. The center offers a plethora of services including cardio and strength training areas, an indoor track, smoothie bar—the Fresh Nest—and group fitness rooms.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
Time Out Global

Chi Society Rooftop Pilates/HIIT Workout with DJ Sye Young

Get ready for the ultimate total body HIIT + Pilates workout with Steph Rountree and Erin Schirack. This class combines rigorous interval training with high-intensity exercises to build your cardiovascular fitness while improving muscular strength and endurance. Along with classical Pilates moves designed to strengthen your core andlengthen your muscles. DJ Sye Young provides the soundtrack—you just need to pack a mat and your appetite because each ticket includes $15 of food and drinks at Time Out Market Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
northfortmyersneighbor.com

Freedom Fitness Center open

It’s a Saturday morning and Cheyenne Doxtator, owner, operator and trainer at Freedom Fitness and Nutrition, has a group of people doing circuit training at the new fitness center that opened in January. He had the group doing weight training, cardio, running in place, and other exercises to get them...
cityofmenifee.us

Get Fit at the Park

Healthy Menifee is hosting FREE and exciting fitness pop-ups with fun exercise activities for all ages that will engage the whole family! Pre-registration is required for this program. All activities will be in compliance with all state and county guidelines.
MENIFEE, CA
murfreesborotn.gov

Get Fit, Stay Fit

This class focuses on strength, balance, cardio, core, and range of motion. Saturday class added! You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. No class September 6 or October 7. Limit 35. Meets in Room 105.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RiverBender.com

Nautilus Fitness Center

You won’t find a better health club than Nautilus Fitness Center.  More cardio, more free weights and equipment, more classes, a swimming pool, and more! If you’re serious about your health and want to make a change, then stop thi...
Idaho Mountain Express

Fitness Guru

Hands down, the biggest reason people hire a personal trainer is that they want to be stronger and healthier. To achieve that goal, throughout a lifetime, it is essential that we maintain a vigorous level of physical activity to not only age well and be healthy, but also to keep our bones strong.
Fosters Daily Democrat

Health and Wellness: Five reasons to add Pilates to your exercise routine

Pilates has been around for about 100 years, and it still amazes me how many people have not heard of this incredible exercise method. It was first created by Joseph Pilates and initially gained popularity among the dance community as a way to recover from and prevent injuries. But you don’t have to be a dancer to practice Pilates — or enjoy the benefits.
Madison County Journal

Club Pilates now open at Renaissance

RIDGELAND — A large fitness brand with more than 600 studios worldwide recently opened at the Renaissance. Club Pilates Renaissance has been a long-running project for owner John Kaiser, a nearly 30 year resident of Madison County. They opened on Aug. 26. They currently offer 10 classes consisting of about a dozen participants a day and growing.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
carymagazine.com

Celebrate Fit Cary Month

September is Fit Cary Month, and there are many ways to celebrate. Cary offers miles of greenways to explore, plenty of local parks for outdoor play, and fitness facilities for athletes of all kinds. From free drop-in sports to family-friendly events, learn how you can enjoy all the ways to get and stay healthy in Cary.
CARY, NC
murfreesborotn.gov

Forever Fit

This is a circuit class with interval training. We will use various types of equipment for a total body workout. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. Limit 20. Meets in room 204. For ages 60+.
MURFREESBORO, TN
KGUN 9

Swan Pilates: A whole new way to think about your fitness

Swan Pilates is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. A system of low-impact movements using the breath to align and strengthen your core. Amp up your game: Golf, Tennis, Cycling, you name it. EXPERIENCED TEACHERS MATTER. Swan Pilates’ “secret sauce” is the quality and expertise of the teachers. All...
mlivingnews.com

Fit & Healthy Water Exercise

Easy on the joints and good for all over are water exercise classes. A warm pool in the chilly months feels good and is welcoming to people wanting a fun, effective workout. There are a number of options for interested older adults. AquaFit. 2543 N. Reynolds Rd. 419 690 6587.
lagunabeachmagazine.com

Redefining Fitness

Mix up your Pilates routine with local trainer Jenna Leamy on her XFormer machines, which offer a high-intensity, low-impact, full-body, resistance-based workout. When Jenna Leamy moved to Laguna Beach last spring, she was looking for the type of resistance training program that she was used to doing on the East Coast. When she couldn’t find what she was looking for, she decided to open her own fitness studio: reDefined by Jenna Leamy. With more than 10 years of experience as a yoga teacher and six years as a resistance training coach, she wanted to bring her knowledge and expertise to Laguna and offer something different.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA

