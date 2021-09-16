CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Clayton Echard?

By Natasha Reda
As "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7 nears its end, the attention has turned to Michelle Young's upcoming season of "The Bachelorette" set to premiere on October 19. However, ABC has reportedly found the star of "The Bachelor" Season 26 in Clayton Echard, one of her potential suitors. Even though there were rumors that previous contestants like Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer, both from Season 17 of "The Bachelorette," were in the running (Bachelor Nation fan-favorite Tyler Cameron was also in consideration for the role), Variety has confirmed Clayton will be the show's new leading man.

