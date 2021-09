CLEVELAND, Ohio — Despite all the building and rebuilding it has seen over the past four decades, Cleveland is still a raw, ragged, unfinished city in many places. But at Irishtown Bend, a brush-covered hillside curving down to the Cuyahoga River on the city’s West Side, a major rip in the fabric is poised for repair and rejuvenation.

