‘Last Night in Rozzie’ review: Contemplative film about friendship & loyalty
Last Night in Rozzie is a quiet story that visits friendship and closure. Ronald Russo (Neil Brown Jr.) goes to the hospital to visit a dying friend. Joey Donovan (Jeremy Sisto) has liver cancer and wants to see his son J.J. (James de Filippi) who he last saw when he was an infant. Of course, this is not as simple as it sounds and tests the bonds between the two. But why would Joey want the help of someone he was not spoken with in years?aiptcomics.com
