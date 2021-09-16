CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Varnville, SC

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh surrenders to authorities

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jCF8O_0by9xF6800

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh surrendered to the authorities on Thursday after he told a former client to shoot him.

Murdaugh surrendered at the Hampton County Law Enforcement Center in Varnville, S.C., the morning of a bond hearing on the matter, NBC News reported.

Murdaugh said on Monday he had his former client, Curtis Edward Smith, shoot him in the head on Sept. 4 as a way to stage a suicide so his son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

Smith has been charged with assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

A judge on Thursday set Smith’s bond at $55,000, according to NBC News.

Smith shot Murdaugh in the head on the side of the roadway and disposed of the firearm in an unknown location the day after Murdaugh resigned from his law firm over allegations of misusing funds. Murdaugh survived the incident and went to the hospital.

Murdaugh’s attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with NBC’s “Today” that Murdaugh thought his life insurance policy had a suicide exclusion clause.

“It was an attempt on his part to do something to protect his child,” Harpootlian said. “He didn’t want law enforcement spending more time on this fake crime instead of solving the murders of Maggie and Paul.”

The shooting of Murdaugh occurred about three months after the so-far unsolved case of his wife and son's deaths. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has also opened up a case into the death of the family’s housekeeper in 2018.

Murdaugh’s attorney said Murdaugh has fallen into depression since the death of his son and wife.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Varnville, SC
Crime & Safety
Varnville, SC
Government
City
Varnville, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Harpootlian
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on a contested Trump-era policy as it disperses thousands of Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near the small South Texas city of Del Rio. Much to the dismay of migrant advocates, the Department of Homeland Security is invoking the public health...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

341K+
Followers
37K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy