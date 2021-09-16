See Kids Compete to Build the Most Mind-Blowing Escape Rooms in Peacock's Create the Escape
After quarantine, who wouldn't want to escape their room? However, add in a few puzzles and padlocks and it might be more of a challenge... Thanks to the middle school masterminds behind Peacock's new Create the Escape, it's a family competition to see whose parents can escape a room specifically built to trap them in. E! News can exclusively reveal the first look at the upcoming reality series, which "allows kids to create, design and build their very own escape rooms with the help of design professionals."www.eonline.com
