North Las Vegas, NV

North Las Vegas man arrested after shooting of his 2-year-old son

By Alexis Ford
reviewjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 29-year-old man has been arrested after North Las Vegas police concluded that he shot his 2-year-old son on Tuesday. Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said officers were called to North Vista Hospital around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in response to a toddler who had been shot. The child was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition, and he remained in the ICU on Thursday in stable condition.

