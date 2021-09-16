North Las Vegas man arrested after shooting of his 2-year-old son
A 29-year-old man has been arrested after North Las Vegas police concluded that he shot his 2-year-old son on Tuesday. Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said officers were called to North Vista Hospital around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in response to a toddler who had been shot. The child was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition, and he remained in the ICU on Thursday in stable condition.www.reviewjournal.com
