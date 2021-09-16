CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Former BGSU student pleads guilty in hazing-related death

By By Jeff Schmucker / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDLB4_0by9vNwg00

BOWLING GREEN — One of several people charged in a hazing-related death of a new Bowling Green State University fraternity member pleaded guilty Thursday in Wood County Common Pleas Court.

Niall Sweeney, 21, of Erie, Pa., pleaded guilty to felony evidence tampering and misdemeanor hazing — with felony involuntary manslaughter being dropped along with other misdemeanor hazing and underage alcohol charges filed that stemmed from the death of Stone Foltz, a 20-year-old BGSU sophomore from Delaware, Ohio, who died from acute alcohol poisoning after a March 4 Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity chapter hazing event.

With the manslaughter charge being dropped, he will no longer have to wear an ankle monitor, his attorney, Jon P. Rion, said. Mr. Sweeney could also avoid any jail time if he cooperates in the prosecution of criminal cases involving seven others charged in connection to the death of Stone Foltz, Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said.

“The State and defense agreed that a joint recommendation of (probation) would be offered at the plea, but the terms of probation would be dependent on the level of the Mr. Sweeney's cooperation,” Mr. Dobson said in a news release. “Among other sanctions the judge has available, he could sentence Mr. Sweeney to up to six months in jail.”

In response to Thursday’s plea, Rex Elliott, an attorney from firm Cooper Elliott that is representing Mr. Foltz’s family, issued a statement supporting the guilty plea.

“Mr. Sweeney’s guilty plea sends a strong message that any act of hazing will not be tolerated in this great State,” he said. “While his plea can’t bring Stone Foltz back, his family prays that days like this and those to come will go a long way toward ending the decades-long culture of hazing on all college campuses.”

Seven others facing criminal charges in Mr. Fotz’s death — including involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, hazing, tampering with evidence, and obstructing Justice — are Benjamin Boyers, 22, of Sylvania; Jacob Krinn, 20, of Delaware, Ohio; Troy Henricksen, 23, of Grove City, Ohio; Daylen Dunson, 20, of Cleveland; Canyon Caldwell, 21, of Dublin, Ohio; Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, N.Y., and Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland, Ohio.

All except Mr. Lehane were enrolled at BGSU as students at the time of Mr. Foltz’s death.

A jury trial is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 10 through Jan. 28.

The Blade

