Kansas schools seeing growing number of Covid-19 outbreaks

(AP) – Kansas schools are seeing a growing number of COVID-19 outbreaks, and school-aged children are getting infected more frequently than any other age group. The state Department of Health and Environment’s latest data shows 63 active COVID-19 clusters in schools across the state as of Wednesday. Those clusters were responsible for 408 cases and one hospitalization. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the number of active clusters is up from 31 with 179 cases last week. Also, 34 of this week’s reported clusters are new. The state’s data shows there were 450 new cases per 100,000 children aged 5 through 17 during the week of Sept. 5.