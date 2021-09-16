CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

House Freedom Caucus member Matt Krause challenges Ken Paxton for Texas attorney general

By PATRICK SVITEK
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney General Ken Paxton just got another Republican primary challenger, but this time it is someone who has been close to him for years: state Rep. Matt Krause. The Fort Worth lawmaker and founding member of the House Freedom Caucus says he is running as the “faithful conservative fighter,” hoping to bring a similar conservative ideology to the position that Paxton is known for — but without the legal troubles that have dogged him for most of his time in office.

