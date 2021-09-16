One Person Killed in Fiery Semi Crash Near Mason City

One person was killed in a fiery two-vehicle collision just east of Mason City Wednesday morning. The Mason City Police Department says the wreck occurred at about 5:30 a.m. when a Freightliner truck driven southbound on California Avenue by 52-year-old Amar Pinjo of Waterloo failed to yield at the stop sign and struck a Chevy Silverado driven westbound on Highway 122 by 57-year-old Matt Hoveland of Osage. The semi-tractor and trailer then veered off the road, rolled onto its side in a nearby cornfield, and became engulfed in flames. Pinjo was ejected from the rig and was pronounced dead at the scene.