A GTA 6 tease may have been hiding in plain sight since the PlayStation Showcase. Earlier this month, Sony put on a brand new PlayStation Showcase, featuring Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake, Marvel's Wolverine, God of War Ragnarok, and a variety of other games coming to both PS4 and PS5. Included were GTA 5 and GTA Online, or more specifically, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of this game that have been flooded with hate recently. As you would expect, what the PlayStation Showcase didn't have was GTA 6. No trailer, no teaser, no nothing, or so we thought. While there may have not been a GTA 6 trailer or a teaser at the event, some Grand Theft Auto fans think there was a GTA 6 tease hidden in plain sight in the trailer for the "expanded and enhanced" version of GTA 5.