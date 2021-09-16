CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

GTA 6 Tease May Have Been Hiding in Plain Sight

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA GTA 6 tease may have been hiding in plain sight since the PlayStation Showcase. Earlier this month, Sony put on a brand new PlayStation Showcase, featuring Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake, Marvel's Wolverine, God of War Ragnarok, and a variety of other games coming to both PS4 and PS5. Included were GTA 5 and GTA Online, or more specifically, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of this game that have been flooded with hate recently. As you would expect, what the PlayStation Showcase didn't have was GTA 6. No trailer, no teaser, no nothing, or so we thought. While there may have not been a GTA 6 trailer or a teaser at the event, some Grand Theft Auto fans think there was a GTA 6 tease hidden in plain sight in the trailer for the "expanded and enhanced" version of GTA 5.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
cogconnected.com

Titanfall 2 May Have Been Hacked, Players Advised to Uninstall

Titanfall 2 has found itself in an ocean of rumors once again. This time, the franchise’s community was recently sent into a panic after reports that the game has a major security vulnerability. The discussion about this security breach stemmed from a Discord posting that has been making its round in the gaming community all day.
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

GTA V’s next-gen update has been delayed

PlayStation has announced during their recent showcase event that GTA V’s next-gen version has been delayed into March of 2022. In a new trailer, which once again brought us back into Los Santos, Rockstar announced an assortment of features coming to the second next-gen release of Grand Theft Auto V, such as “improved graphics” and “enhanced gameplay.”
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

'GTA 6' Reportedly Teased In Latest 'GTA 5: Enhanced Edition' Trailer

American video games publisher and developer Rockstar Games may have teased "GTA 6" in the latest video of "GTA 5: Enhanced Edition," which was launched at the PlayStation Showcase. Sony's PlayStation Showcase featured the upcoming next-generation consoles version of "GTA 5: Enhanced Edition" with a trailer. The game will reportedly...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockstar Games#Upcoming Games#Ea#Gta 6#Gta Online#Gtav
vg247.com

Battlefield 2042 beta may have also been pushed back – report

The open beta for upcoming shooter Battlefield 2042 will be delayed to October, according to a leak from prominent industry insider Tom Henderson. Originally slated for this month, the beta will supposedly be pushed to October 6 for early access players and October 8 for everyone else. News of the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Batman Tabletop RPG Coming Soon

A Batman tabletop roleplaying game will be launched on Kickstarter in the coming months. As part of Batman Day, an annual celebration of the Dark Knight and his supporting cast, Monolith Games released a sneak peak of its Batman Gotham City Chronicles: The Role-Playing Game. This is a spinoff of Monolith's popular tabletop miniatures game of the same name. According to a social media post released in conjunction with the sneak peak, players will be able to either play as classic DC characters or as self-created characters. Players can choose to play as a non-superhero like Gordon, Bullock, or Montoya, play as a non-powered superhero like Nightwing, Huntress, or the Riddler, or even be a meta-human like Black Canary, Killer Croc, Poison, Ivy, or Clayface. Notably, it appears that Batman Gotham City Chronicles: The Role-Playing Game will allow players to be either heroes or villains.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Minecraft's Screaming Goats Were Created Using Real Screaming Goats

In a new video from Mojang's Secrets of Minecraft series, the game's developer revealed a number of details about Minecraft's Caves and Cliffs update. Screaming Goats were added as part of Minecraft version 1.17.0, and some fans might be curious about how these sounds were actually recorded for the game. The Screaming Goats were apparently inspired by a viral YouTube video of goats screaming like humans, and to replicate that idea in Minecraft, the developers used a mix of actual goat screams, as well as humans screaming to mimic the sound. According to the latest episode of Secrets of Minecraft, "you'll find a 50/50 mix" of human and goat screams in the game!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Alan Wake Remastered Seemingly Leaks for Nintendo Switch

Remedy Entertainment's upcoming release of Alan Wake Remastered looks as though it could be coming to Nintendo Switch in the near future. Earlier this month, the studio revealed that it would be bringing the new iteration of the classic action-adventure title to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, although Switch was notably left out. Fortunately, for those that only own the Nintendo platform, it looks like a release for the console is still in the cards, even though it might not be arriving at the same time as other versions of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
SONY
ComicBook

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Reveals Addition of Photo Mode

Prior to the game's launch tomorrow, developer Ember Lab has today revealed that its action-adventure title, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, will indeed contain a photo mode. The feature, which has become an incredibly popular one in many titles over the past few years, will allow players to capture their own favorite in-game moments while also utilizing a number of special options to add a bit more flair to each photograph.
RETAIL
NME

Hundreds of prototype Xbox and Dreamcast games uploaded by Project Deluge

A huge cache of prototype games for the original Xbox and Dreamcast have been discovered and released online as part of Project Deluge. Project Deluge is an initiative by games preservation group Hidden Palace, with the intention of uncovering prototype and beta versions of retro games. Once the games are discovered, they are uploaded to the website for anyone to sample.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Genshin Impact Trailer Details Sangonomiya Kokomi

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has released a new trailer for its latest character, the Hydro-attuned, Catalyst-wielding Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island. Sangonomiya Kokomi. The latest and greatest playable character for Genshin Impact is set to join the roster as part of a new character banner tomorrow, September 21st, and the character demo trailer offers the best look yet at her in action.
VIDEO GAMES
The Next Web

Google may have teased the Pixel 6’s release date in recent ads

Google has taken a laissez-faire approach to revealing its products of late. After teasing the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro very publicly on Twitter last month, the company is now already running a new ad featuring the phones. Behold:. Blink and you’ll miss it, but this ad actually shows...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

5 Best Xbox One Games 2021: Halo, Assassin’s Creed, more

Gaming comes naturally to some and, to others, it takes a lot of work. Regardless, that’s not going to stop anyone from spending hours trying out new games to hone their skills. If you’re someone who is interested in what Xbox has to offer, you’re in luck. Microsoft’s Xbox One is one of the most powerful video game consoles ever made, but what good is all that power if you don’t have the latest and greatest games to play? If you’ve been slacking lately and you’ve neglected to keep up with all of the great releases that have been hitting...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

PS5 restock updates: Best Buy and PlayStation Direct most likely to have consoles this week

There have been a lot more PS5 restock opportunities this month than in the last couple of months, which has been great for everyone still trying to get their hands on one. A PS5 restock at Best Buy has been widely anticipated for weeks, as it has been over a month since the company last had any consoles in stock. Current rumors from restock trackers suggest we could see a restock from Best Buy this Wednesday or Thursday, with the potential for another restock queue from PlayStation Direct possibly showing up as well.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Xbox Cancels Orders After Accidentally Releasing A Brand-New Game For Free

Someone on Team Xbox must have been having a rough day a couple of weeks ago, as upcoming racer Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers was not only released too early onto the Microsoft Store, but also was discounted by 100%, allowing Xbox users to pick it up entirely free for a short period of time.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Batman/Fortnite crossover gets DC Comics graphic novel release

Earlier this summer, DC Comics and Epic Games teamed up to release a series of comic books based on the Fortnite universe with Batman as the main character. The comic book series features six issues, but for diehard fans who want something with more longevity and that looks better on the shelf, DC has released a graphic novel edition with … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Once Teased Goku's Race with a Hidden Alien Nod

Dragon Ball has been around for more than twenty years, and fans of the franchise are still learning its secrets. From its first episode to its most recent movie, there are tons of details to unpack if you are paying attention. And now, fans are buzzing after netizens pointed out an Easter egg about Goku's race back when he was a kid.
COMICS
ComicBook

Persona Anniversary Announcement Isn't What Fans Were Hoping For

Persona developer Atlus teased earlier this year that it would have a number of major announcements to make over the course of the coming year as a way of celebrating the 25th anniversary of the long-running RPG franchise. As such, many fans had incredibly high hopes in regard to the reveals that Atlus would be making when it comes to the future of the Persona series. To coincide with the start of the 25th anniversary today, Atlus announced its first of these "major" Persona announcements today, but the result isn't what fans were hoping for in the slightest.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy