CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Why This Analyst Sees a Bumpy Ride Ahead For Lordstown

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:RIDE) is moving lower after an analyst at BofA Securities hit the sell button on the electric vehicle maker's stock. The Lordstown Analyst: Analyst John Murphy downgraded the shares from Neutral to Underperform and halved the price target from $11 to $5. The Lordstown Thesis: Lordstown is...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first six months of 2021, or 26.4% of total revenue, after recording $2.30 billion in China revenue, or 19.1% of the total, in the same period in 2020. Earlier, Li Auto cut its third-quarter deliveries guidance to 24,500 from 25,000 to 26,000, as the slower-than-expected recovery in semiconductor supplies hampered results. And worries over a potential Evergrande default sent global equity markets reeling, as the iShares MSCI China ETF dropped 3.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 646 points, or 1.9%.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Lordstown Motors shares rebound after analysts lower investment guidance

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp., the Youngstown, Ohio-area electric vehicle startup, are rebounding Friday morning from a blow dealt by an analyst downgrade on Thursday. Lordstown Motors shares (Nasdaq: RIDE) were up about 1% to $6.80 in mid-morning trading on Friday after falling 1.6% on Thursday when analysts at Bank of America Securities lowered their investment guidance to the equivalent of "sell" from "neutral," according to MarketWatch.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Lawmaker concerned over company funding Lordstown Motors

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, talked about Lordstown Motors and the company that is investing in its future. Owners of the new electric truck plant turned to what’s known as a special purpose acquisition company for its funding. But recently, Brown questioned the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission about these businesses, which are also known as SPACS.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Why This Analyst Believes Lucid Group's Stock Has Raced Ahead Of Valuation

Although Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) features compelling technologies that could scale profitably, its business faces significant competition from both legacy players and startups, according to Morgan Stanley. The Lucid Group Analyst: Adam Jonas initiates coverage of Lucid Group with an Underweight rating and a price target of $12. The Lucid...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bumpy Ride#Lordstown Motors Corp#Bofa Securities#The Lordstown Thesis#Ev#Autotech#Spac#Ebitd
Benzinga

Why This Microsoft Analyst Expects Dividend Hike Of More Than 10%

Software giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) customarily announces a dividend hike by the middle of September. An analyst at Morgan Stanley is expecting a 10%-plus dividend increase this time around, bringing the dividend yield to about 0.8%. Why Morgan Stanley Says 10% Hike A Safe Bet: Microsoft could increase its dividend...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Bargain Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 5 Years

The booming semiconductor demand and the proliferation of 5G networks will be long-term catalysts for Applied Materials and Cirrus Logic. Applied Materials' impressive growth is set to continue as its major customers are ramping up their investments in chipmaking capacity. Cirrus Logic stands to gain big from 5G smartphones thanks...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

Inflation is once again becoming a potential concern in the U.S., according to some economists. This is due in part to accelerated job growth, new stimulus packages, and the rising price of fuel.   There is a worry, additionally, that interest rates will increase, which could make daily life more expensive, curtail spending, and slow […]
BUSINESS
KIRO 7 Seattle

US stocks are heading for their biggest slump since Feburary

Stocks slumped on Wall Street Monday, mirroring losses overseas and putting the S&P 500 index on track for its biggest drop since February. Worries about debt-engorged Chinese property developers — and the damage they could do to investors worldwide if they default — are rippling across markets. Investors are also concerned that the U.S. Federal Reserve could signal this week that it's planning to pull back some of the support measures it's been giving markets and the economy.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cincinnati Business Courier

Why this analyst thinks Kroger is facing rocky year ahead

An analyst who tracks Kroger Co. is bearish on the company’s prospects, predicting choppy waters in 2022 for the supermarket giant. Downtown Cincinnati-based Kroger (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, is still rated “underweight” by Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman. That means he expects Kroger’s total return to be less than that of the rest of the supermarket industry over the next 12 to 18 months.
CINCINNATI, OH
Benzinga

Why Plug Power Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader energy sector, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) are trading lower in sympathy with the overall market as investors weigh continued concerns over COVID-19, the Feds two-day meeting and a sell off in Chinese equities. Plug Power is otherwise trading higher by 2.6%...
STOCKS
WEKU

A Chinese Real Estate Company Is Walloping Your Stocks. Here's Why

Stock markets from Hong Kong to New York were hit by a major sell-off on Monday as a massive Chinese real estate conglomerate called China Evergrande Group faces a potentially devastating debt default. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 614 points, its worst performance in about two months, after earlier...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Why This Analyst Believes Li-Cycle Is In A 'Sweet Spot'

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) is a pure-play lithium-ion recycle and the largest North American company in the space, according to Wedbush. The Li-Cycle Analyst: Daniel Ives initiated coverage on Li-Cycle with an Outperform rating and a price target of $14. The Li-Cycle Thesis: The company seems poised to continue leading...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy