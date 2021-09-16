CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebounding From a Loss, Necessary Defensive Adjustments, Too Much Pressure on C.J. Stroud, and Inconsistency of Targeting Calls

By 11W Staff
Eleven Warriors
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State is looking for a bounceback performance this week after suffering a 35-38 loss to Oregon last week as the Buckeyes host Tulsa on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Ryan Day took to his final weekly media availabilities on Thursday afternoon, joining his weekly radio show on 97.1 The Fan and briefly meeting with the media to offer some final updates.

www.elevenwarriors.com

