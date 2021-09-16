Ford will spend $250 million to boost F-150 Lightning production

After GM shuttered all but four of its plants on account of the ongoing global chip shortage, the American automaker had to halt production at its Orion assembly plant, where its uncannily flammable Bolt EVs are built, on account of the vehicle battery recall. The Orion shutdown was only supposed to last until September 24th, to give GM time to properly address its battery issues, however, on Thursday, GM extended that shut down until at least the middle of October.

