Economy

Ford will spend $250 million to boost F-150 Lightning production

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 4 days ago

Ford's electric F-150 Lightning is clearly in high demand, and the company is determined to keep up. The automaker has paired news of pre-production work with a promise to invest an extra $250 million and create 450 new jobs to increase production capacity. That should help Ford build 80,000 Lightning trucks per year — little comfort when the company now has 150,000 reservations, but the move should reduce wait times.

Engadget

GM restarts production of Bolt EV batteries following model-wide recall

Following reports last week that GM might have to extend the shutdown of its Bolt EV production until at least mid-October, the company announced on Monday that it has "outlined a comprehensive action plan to ensure that customers can safely and confidently drive, charge, and park the Chevy Bolt EV and EUV," according to a GM press release. Both LG plants at Holland and Hazel Park, Michigan have resumed production and dealer deliveries are expected to begin by mid-October.
ECONOMY
Engadget

Cadillac's inaugural Lyriq EV sold out of reservations in 10 minutes (updated)

Cadillac didn't have any problems finding buyers for its Lyriq EV once reservations opened. As Electrek learned, GM's luxury badge sold out of reservations for the Lyriq's Debut Edition in 10 minutes. The brand didn't say how many people paid the $100 fee, but it's clear there was at least some pent-up demand for the upscale electric crossover. More Debut Edition models will be available through dealers in summer 2022.
CARS
Engadget

Tesla kills referral programs for cars and solar panels

If you were hoping to score a few thousand Supercharging miles from Tesla referrals, we're afraid you may already be too late. In a notice on its website spotted by Electrek, Tesla said that "vehicle products and solar panels are no longer eligible for Referral awards" as of September 18th. The company's only active program at the moment is for the Solar Roof, which awards referrers with monetary rewards of up to $500 and free Powerwalls.
INDUSTRY
State
Michigan State
Street.Com

Jim Cramer on F-150 Lightning - Ford Has Never Seen This Kind of Demand

Ford is doubling down on its bet on the all-electric Ford-150 Lightning, investing $250 million in its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center and Rawsonville Components Plant. Ford, in a press release Thursday, said the investment will help the company increase production to 80,000 trucks a year.
ECONOMY
MotorAuthority

2022 Ford F-150 Lighting electric pickup already in pre-production

In the same week that Rivian announced it had started production of the market's first volume full-size electric pickup truck, the R1T, Ford announced that pre-production examples of its rival F-150 Lightning is currently underway. Pre-production vehicles are typically used for final testing as well as certification and registration purposes....
CARS
GeekyGadgets

F-150 Lightning pickup enters preproduction

Back in the day, Ford made an F-150 Lightning pickup. It was a performance truck that is still very popular today. Some were unhappy that Ford took the Lightning name and plans to use it for its electric F-150 EV. Ford has announced that it has begun pre-production of the new F-150 Lightning pickup.
JOBS
WKMI

Ford Announces 450 New Jobs To Help Build The New F-150 Lightning

Ford has announced that they'll be hiring 450 new employees to help build the brand new all-electric F-150 Lightning!. We're literally witnessing and participating in the great electric car/truck switchover (I just made that up). And it feels like it!. Ford announced plans to invest an additional $250 million to...
JOBS
Legit Reviews

F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Pre-production Has Begun

Ford has been teasing and building some extremely desirable vehicles over the last few years. Vehicles like the Shelby GT500, Mustang Mach-E, Bronco, and F-150 Lightning. The vehicle that has raised the most demand from buyers is the fully electric F-150 Lightning pickup. So far, Ford has taken over 150,000 reservations for the truck.
RETAIL
Engadget

Hyundai puts Boston Dynamic's Spot robot to work as a factory safety inspector

Boston Dynamics’ Spot has found itself a new job, and thankfully this time it doesn’t involve a . Hyundai has started testing the robot at a Kia manufacturing plant in South Korea where it will be one of the tools the company uses to ensure the facility is safe for workers. The pilot represents the first public collaboration between the two companies since Hyundai in Boston Dynamics this past June.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning: Step Inside, Check It Out, Watch It Go

Who better than Alex Dykes (Alex on Autos) to take us on an in-depth tour of the upcoming 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning fully electric pickup truck? We're sure there's a multitude of answers to this question since each person has their own favorite car reviewer. Regardless, we appreciate Alex's coverage, and we were certainly excited to get his take on the Lightning.
CARS
Axios

Ford adds jobs to meet soaring demand for electric F-150 Lightning

The electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup hasn't even gone on sale yet, but demand is so hot that the company is already expanding production. Driving the news: The first Lightning prototypes are leaving Ford's Dearborn, Mich., factory for real-world testing, with the truck available to customers next spring. But with...
JOBS
koamnewsnow.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning: Blistering Performance

Ford resurrected the F-150 Lightning nameplate earlier this year as an all-new electric pickup that will be one of the first globally mass-produced trucks powered only by battery. More than a novelty or a purpose-built implement, the Lightning hopes to segue traditional pickup owners into the EV future with little or no compromise and reasonable price.
CARS
Engadget

GM extends its Bolt EV production shutdown until at least mid-October

After GM shuttered all but four of its plants on account of the ongoing global chip shortage, the American automaker had to halt production at its Orion assembly plant, where its uncannily flammable Bolt EVs are built, on account of the vehicle battery recall. The Orion shutdown was only supposed to last until September 24th, to give GM time to properly address its battery issues, however, on Thursday, GM extended that shut down until at least the middle of October.
CARS
investing.com

Ford Gains as Demand for F-150 Lightning Outpaces Capacity, Firm to Boost Output

Investing.com – Ford Motor stock (NYSE:F) rose 1% Thursday as the company said it will boost output and add jobs to meet demand for its all-electric truck F-150 Lightning. The company said it has taken more than 150,000 reservations for the trucks to date. The vehicle will be one of the mainstays of Ford’s EV play.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Rivian R1T electric truck beats Ford F-150 Lightning and Tesla Cybertruck

The very first customer-bound Rivian R1T electric pickup truck recently left the automaker's factory in Normal, IL. To mark the occasion, company CEO RJ Scaringe tweeted celebratory images from the factory floor. While it's still unclear how quickly the company will be able to ramp up building the pre-ordered trucks...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Rivian R1T Production Officially Begins, Well Ahead Of F-150 Lightning

Last summer, Ford-backed upstart EV maker Rivian announced that it would begin deliveries of its R1T pickup this June, with deliveries of the Rivian R1S SUV following in August. However, back in May, the automaker revealed that it would be delaying deliveries of the R1T Launch Edition until July. Then, in July, it announced that production had been pushed back yet again, this time to September. However, there won’t be any more delays it seems, as the Rivian R1T production has officially begun at the automaker’s plant in Normal, Illinois.
CARS

