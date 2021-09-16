CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behold: the public opening of a groundbreaking Black-owned gallery in San Antonio

By Brianna Caleri
There is one private Black-owned art gallery in San Antonio, and it’s brand new. In the Eye of the Beholder, a showroom and studio space in the historic district of Government Hill, is opening to the public this Sunday, September 19, with artists present to explain their work. The gallery will champion Black artists, but will show work by anyone who represents the passion owner Maria M. Williams is looking for in creating a truly inclusive space.

