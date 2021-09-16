Behold: the public opening of a groundbreaking Black-owned gallery in San Antonio

A hike through the Lockhart State Park offers plenty of natural discoveries, and some not-so-natural ones too, if you know where to look. Geocaching, a worldwide treasure hunting system (usually for tiny objects like toys and crystals), gives families, friends, and solo explorers some incentive to walk off the beaten path — and connect with nature in the process. There are more than 3 million geocaches to be discovered around the world.

