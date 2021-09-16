AEW's Kenny Omega And Bryan Danielson Have Fought Before, And It's Delightfully Weird

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, Bryan Danielson’s AEW contract is a multi-year deal that will see him working in the company for the next three years. If this report is accurate, Danielson will be under contract until late 2024, which would mean he’ll be 44 years old. As previously reported here on eWn, Danielson was in negotiations with WWE and they were going to let him work matches in NJPW. Despite this, he opted to sign with AEW instead. He would later say that the decision for him to leave WWE was a tough one.

WWE ・ 10 DAYS AGO