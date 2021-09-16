CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

AEW's Kenny Omega And Bryan Danielson Have Fought Before, And It's Delightfully Weird

By Lan Pitts
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the September 15 episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega accepted the challenge of the newly-signed Bryan Danielson. Danielson, a former multi-time world champion, spoke at All Out after his debut that he came to AEW to wrestle the best in the world, and now he has that chance. Next week, Omega will take on Danielson in a non-title match--and while some consider this a dream match, it's not the first time the two have squared up.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Adam Cole Cuts A Promo On AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson Interrupts

As seen during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole and The Elite came out and cut a promo. At the end of the promo, they were interrupted by Bryan Danielson. During the show, Cole cut a promo where he said The Elite is now complete. He also noted that they are the reason that AEW is the best “professional wrestling” company in the world. Cole also noted that he will make his official AEW in-ring debut next week in a match against Frankie Kazarian.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Bryan Danielson ‘Punished’ After AEW Debut

Daniel Bryan (now Bryan Danielson in AEW) made his huge debut at last night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view as the crowd went berserk. Twitter has its own tools to ensure the security of the verified accounts and the newly signed AEW star didn’t want his Twitter account to be @WWEDanielBryan as he is no longer with WWE. That change cost him his precious blue verification checkmark. WWE ‘Sabotage’ Raw With Surprise Firings.
WWE
PWMania

Details On Bryan Danielson’s AEW Entrance Song

Daniel Bryan revealed on Twitter that his new AEW entrance music was created by Elliott Taylor. The track is called Born For Greatness (Bryan Danielson Official AEW Walkout) and is available on YouTube. The song begins with a sample of Flight of the Valkyries and has lyrics as follows:. (You’re...
MUSIC
411mania.com

The Bella Twins React To Bryan Danielson’s AEW Debut At All Out Last Night

As previously reported, Bryan Danielson made his AEW debut last night at All Out. In posts on Instagram Live and Twitter, both Brie and Nikki Bella reacted to the news. Brie wrote (via Wrestling Inc): “Soo proud and soooo happy!!! Love you sweetface!!!”. Nikki added: “I totally have a bad...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Davey Richards
Person
Jon Moxley
ComicBook

Can Bryan Danielson Do the Yes Chant in AEW?

Bryan Danielson's AEW arrival on Sunday night caused the crowd at the All Out pay-per-view to erupt in a Yes chant. And while the former world champion acknowledged the ovation from the fans in the NOW Arena, he never joined in with his iconic chanting and pointing. This led to Danielson getting asked in the post-show media scrum if he's allowed to do the Yes Chant or if WWE owns a trademark that would prevent it. According to Danielson, that's still to be determined.
WWE
PWMania

Kenny Omega Retains AEW World Title At All Out

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega put the title on the line against Christian Cage at the All Out pay-per-view event on Sunday night from Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena. The match was slow at first and the crowd was dead throughout. Omega hit a moonsault off the barricade. Cage...
WWE
dailyddt.com

AEW: Will Adam Page Be The One To Dethrone Kenny Omega?

“Hangman” Adam Page and Kenny Omega have a very storied history in AEW. The duo became the promotion’s second-ever tag team champions, by defeating the now-defunct SCU. After losing those titles to FTR, Omega decided he no longer wanted to focus on tag team wrestling, leaving Page heartbroken and directionless.
NFL
ewrestlingnews.com

Bryan Danielson Thanks The AEW Roster Following AEW All Out

Following last night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event, Bryan Danielson took to Twitter and thanked the AEW roster for making the company what it is today. He said,. “Thank you to the men and women who have worked so hard to make @aew what it is today. I’m still buzzing from last night, and that was only possible because of what you built. I am #AllElite… now it’s time to kick some f’kn heads in. Speaking of kicking peoples heads in, many thanks (and love!) to the incredible @ElliottTaylorCA for making my entrance music… it got me PUMPED.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arm Wrestling#Combat#Pwg#Pcw#Aew Dynamite#Tnt
ewrestlingnews.com

VIDEO: Watch Bryan Danielson’s Post-AEW All Out Promo

As noted last night, Bryan Danielson cut a promo following his AEW debut at All Out. During the post-show segment, he thanked WWE and revealed the reason why he came to AEW. You can check out a video of the entire post-show segment below:
WWE
Wrestling World

What will Bryan Danielson's character be like in AEW?

For weeks the world of wrestling has been eagerly awaiting Bryan Danielson's potential AEW debut, and on Sunday night it all materialized, when the former WWE Champion thrilled the entire world of wrestling fans by showing up at PPV AWE. All Out, in Chicago. But what, among what made him...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bryan Danielson Discusses Brie Bella Possibly Joining Him In AEW

New AEW star Bryan Danielson sat down at the AEW All Out post show media scrum to answer questions about his AEW debut. Danielson was asked if he felt there was a target on his back coming into the promotion, something he isn’t worried about because he’s coming in to test the AEW roster himself.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 9/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: AEW All Out PPV post-show including debuts of Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Ruby Soho, Kenny Omega vs. Christian, more (152 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon fills in for Greg Parks and takes live calls following AEW All Out. Topics include the debuts of Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Ruby Soho, Minoru Suzuki, Kenny Omega beating Christian, a stunning tag-team cage match, and a lot more.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Is Bryan Danielson & Adam Cole to AEW This Generation’s Hall & Nash to WCW?

An interesting comment caught my attention after AEW All Out. It’s this one from 411 commenter Sid’s Got Scissors (bonus points for the username):. “Been watching regularly since ’96, and I can’t remember the last time I was this elated by one show. We saw something special with Punk’s debut, but tonight we saw this Generation’s “Hall and Nash jump to WCW” event. All Out 2021 will be remembered as a watershed moment in Wrestling History, I’m certain of it.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On Bryan Danielson’s Contract With AEW – How Long Is It For?

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, Bryan Danielson’s AEW contract is a multi-year deal that will see him working in the company for the next three years. If this report is accurate, Danielson will be under contract until late 2024, which would mean he’ll be 44 years old. As previously reported here on eWn, Danielson was in negotiations with WWE and they were going to let him work matches in NJPW. Despite this, he opted to sign with AEW instead. He would later say that the decision for him to leave WWE was a tough one.
WWE
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Says He’s Ready To Kick Heads, Reveals Who Created AEW Theme

Bryan Danielson says he is officially All Elite. After making his AEW debut at the end of last night’s All Out pay-per-view, Danielson took to Twitter this morning and issued his first public comments to fans. He is also now tweeting from @bryandanielson, and revealed news on his official theme song.
WWE
411mania.com

CM Punk On His Teasing Bryan Danielson’s AEW Arrival, If They Spoke Before All Out

CM Punk discussed Bryan Danielson’s debut at AEW All Out and if they talked beforehand after last night’s PPV. Punk made a reference to Danielson in his first appearance on Dynamite last last momnth, referring to the crowd’s “YES!” chants by quipping that was someone else’s shtick and that they just have to be a bit more patient.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bryan Danielson And Adam Cole Added To Tonight’s AEW Rampage

Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson will be featured on tonight’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT. AEW just announced that their Countdown crews are interviewing Cole and Danielson this afternoon. The interviews will air during tonight’s Rampage episode, which airs at 10pm ET on TNT. Most of tonight’s Rampage show was...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy