CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘The Morning Show’s Nestor Carbonell On Yanko & Claire Season 2 Future: He’s Still ‘In Love’ With Her

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago

‘The Morning Show’ star Nestor Carbonell spoke with HL EXCLUSIVELY revealed Yanko and Claire’s relationship will be ‘addressed’ in a way he ‘didn’t see coming’ in season 2.

When The Morning Show returns for season 2 on September 17, UBA weatherman Yanko Flores still hasn’t moved on from his breakup with Claire. HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Nestor Carbonell about Yanko and Claire’s relationship in season 2 and whether or not these two will end up back together.

“In the first episode, we see Yanko still heartbroken,” Nestor told HollywoodLife during The Morning Show’s season 2 press junket. “It’s been six months, but it hasn’t been enough time. He deeply fell in love with this girl, and I don’t want to spoil it for the rest… for those who haven’t seen the season, but it will be addressed. That relationship is addressed, and it’s addressed in a way that I didn’t see coming.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rtGZn_0by9mdh900
Nestor Carbonell and Bel Powley. (Apple TV+)

Nestor added that Yanko and Claire’s relationship continues to evolve in season 2 as the writers “bring up other issues between them that have nothing to do with the power dynamics of work or the age gap, for that matter. And I love that and I love that those issues come into play.”

In Nestor’s point of view, Yanko still has so much hope about being with Claire, going out on that romantic date, and making all the dad jokes. “Oh, Yanko is never going to stop seeing a future with Claire,” Nestor told HollywoodLife. “He’s always going to love her and whether or not they’ll have that relationship, we’ll see. Time will tell. But no, he’s got tremendous love for her. They were very compatible in many ways, even with that enormous… I’m sorry, slight age difference.”

In addition to relationship drama, Yanko will also be dealing with more workplace drama in the aftermath of Alex and Bradley exposing the network at the end of last season. “Alex blows up the network to a certain extent metaphorically, and we sort of see the aftermath that the show has gone on without Alex,” Nestor revealed. “There’s a new anchor in her place and a new dynamic. Ratings aren’t as high as they used to be, but the train keeps moving. There’s a new head of the news division. There’s been an entire power shift, which is really fascinating. We have Stella Bak, who’s now the head of the news division, very different to Cory. In my way, she sort of wrecks havoc on my world once she pegs me and puts me in a certain political box and makes me grovel when somebody tries to cancel me. It’s a new world, you know, but like anything, the show goes on but certainly in different hands.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieH4n_0by9mdh900
Nestor Carbonell and Ruairi O’Connor in season 2. (Apple TV+)

Nestor noted that the show will peel back the layers on some of the show’s most complicated (and problematic) characters in season 2. He said that fans will “see characters that are typically painted as completely villainous, with no redeeming qualities, we’re going to see their lives and we’re going to see how they operate. I love that about the show, that it does explore characters that people are often afraid to paint a full picture of them.” The Morning Show season 2 premieres new episodes every Friday on Apple TV+.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Morning Show's Julianna Margulies on How She'll 'Upset the Balance' Between Alex and Bradley in Season 2

Julianna Margulies‘ character is new to The Morning Show‘s upcoming second season, but she’s by no means naive. So when the Apple TV+ drama returns Friday, prepare to witness Margulies’ Laura Peterson give as good as she gets among the likes of Alex Levy, Bradley Jackson, Cory Ellison and the whole UBA gang. “Laura operates absolutely differently than any of the characters that you see in that show, because she is 100 percent comfortable in her skin,” Margulies tells TVLine in the video above. “She’s the only character, I think, on the show that has no skeletons in her closet. Everything is...
TV SERIES
SFGate

'The Morning Show' EP Mimi Leder on Season 2's COVID Pivot and Alex's Journey of Self-Discovery

It’s been almost two years since the first season of “The Morning Show” arrived on Apple TV Plus, starting its dramatic tale set the behind-the-scenes of a national morning news show with accusations of sexual misconduct against anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell). Season 1 ended with Mitch’s longtime co-anchor Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and her new on-screen partner Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) revealing the depth of the bad behavior at their organization live on air.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Morning Show#Alex And#Yanko Claire#Hl#Uba#Time#Apple Tv
ETOnline.com

'The Morning Show': Inside Season 2's Big Changes and New Characters (Exclusive)

The Morning Show, the Apple TV+ original series about the lives in front of and behind the camera of a major news network starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup, is back with season 2. Like they did in the first season, the cast and crew were forced to adjust to the ever-breaking news to incorporate real-life events as they related to the fictional world of the UBA network and its anchors, Alexy Levy (Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon), and the incoming UBA executive charged with reinvigorating the news team, Cory Ellison (Crudup), all of whom are reeling from that explosive finale.
TV SERIES
Decider

Apple TV+’s ‘Morning Show’ Remains Unapologetically Messy in Season 2

Apple TV+‘s The Morning Show has done it again! The Morning Show Season 2 doubles down on the first season’s chaotic energy and brash approach to contemporary events. While The Morning Show Season 1 tried to examine the #MeToo movement from all sides, this new season tosses its star-studded cast into the maelstrom that was early 2020. We get shouting matches about straight white male privilege, cancel culture, and, yes, COVID-19. If you liked borderline camp energy of The Morning Show Season 1, you’re going to love the mania of Season 2. But if you hated the first season of the Jennifer Aniston/Reese Witherspoon vehicle, no amount of great turns from the likes of Billy Crudup or Greta Lee is going to win you over.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Says He's 'Always Going To Love Her', Claims The Two Still Talk Amid Engagement To Sam Asghari

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander has opened up about her engagement to Sam Asghari. In an exclusive sit down interview with Inside Edition that will air Tuesday, September 14, Spears' childhood sweetheart spoke with Jim Moret about his ex-wife's exciting news and where their current friendship stands. When the 39-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
WBAL Radio

'The Morning Show?' director teases season 2: "It's about identity"

After a long hiatus, due in large part to the pandemic, The Morning Show returns for season two this Friday. The critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning Apple TV+ drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, launched two years ago and goes behind the scenes of a network morning news program. While the first season had its own themes, director and executive producer Mimi Leder tells ABC Audio season two adds a lot more on top.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston Launches New Endeavor Ahead of Apple TV+'s Season 2 'Morning Show' Premiere

As her hit Apple TV+ series The Morning Show braces for its Season 2 return later this month, Jennifer Aniston is adding a new title to her resume. The actress, who stars as the co-host of UBA's The Morning Show on the critically acclaimed series, shared the exciting announcement on Thursday that she is officially branching into haircare with the launch of LolaVie, her new haircare brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS
Boston Globe

In season 2, the messy ‘Morning Show’ is still worth watching

I was eager to see the second season of “The Morning Show,” the star-packed drama that Apple TV+ used as its calling card when it launched in the fall of 2019. After an uncertain start — are we really meant to feel sorry for Steve Carell’s toxic office predator Mitch Kessler? — the first season eventually found its way to coherence and clarity. We finally got to see the lech in action in a flashback, which was damning and nauseating, and we saw the writers zero in on the complicity of other network staffers and stars, including Jennifer Aniston’s anchor Alex Levy. It all remained messy, and at times preposterous, but still, it felt like more knowing and intentional storytelling.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Morning Show season 2 episode 2 preview: Alex’s next move

Do you find yourself curious as to what’s coming on The Morning Show season 2 episode 2? After the premiere episode, it feels fair to say that there is a lot of important stuff to dive into!. Let’s begin with this: A sense of setting. There was something so strange...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
75K+
Followers
9K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy