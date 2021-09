Charge your devices faster and in a more compact way with the Satechi 108W USB-C 3-Port GaN Wall Charger. It uses Gallium Nitride technology, letting you charge up to three devices at one time. In fact, this next-gen technology delivers faster charging and improved power efficiency over silicon-based semiconductors. What’s more, it comes with three USB-C PD ports. That way, it can support different configurations up to 108-watts. In fact, this charger can easily charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro or your iPad Air while you’re out and about. And, you can even keep working while your devices charge. Meanwhile, ETL & CE certifications ensure this tech gadget’s safe charging. Moreover, this charger has a sleek space gray design with a handy foldable plug for charging while you’re out of the house.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO