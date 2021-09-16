CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Call the Democrats' Budget Bill What It Is: Big-Government Socialism | Opinion

By Newt Gingrich
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the next few weeks, Republicans will have an opportunity to rebrand the Democrats as big-government socialists.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 7

Related
CNBC

Democrats cannot grant legal status to millions of immigrants as part of budget bill, Senate parliamentarian rules

The Senate parliamentarian ruled Democrats could not include a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants as part of their budget bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats have prepared "alternate proposal" to address immigration reform as part of the $3.5 trillion proposal. Democrats and Republicans have failed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
Fox News

Senate parliamentarian rules against Dem amnesty push in reconciliation bill

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday dealt a significant blow to Democrats’ hopes of including a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants – ruling that they can’t include it in their $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. Democrats are seeking to pass the massive spending bill via the budget reconciliation...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Socialism#Conservative Party#Moderate Democrats#Republicans#The Congressional Record#Americans#The Democratic Party#Biden
NBC News

Democrats' big bill faces a cliff-filled future

WASHINGTON — As Democrats wrestle with what to include in their massive social spending bill, some of the biggest divisions are rooted in guessing games over future Republican decision-making. The budget rules that prohibit deficits after 10 years ensure that many programs would come up for renewal in future years...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Budget bill reopens moderate vs. progressive divide for Dems

One side is energized by the prospect of the greatest expansion of government support since the New Deal nearly a century ago. The other is fearful about dramatically expanding Washington's reach at an enormous cost.They're all Democrats Yet each side is taking vastly different approaches to guiding the massive $3.5 trillion spending bill through Congress.The party is again confronting the competing political priorities between its progressive and moderate wings. The House version of the bill that was drafted this week ushered in a new phase of the debate that could test whether Democrats can match their bold...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mother Jones

Democrats Just Introduced a New Voting Rights Bill. It’s Going Nowhere if They Don’t Reform the Filibuster.

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. A key group of Democratic senators, including centrist Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), introduced a new voting rights bill on Tuesday that would expand access to the ballot for millions of Americans, ban partisan gerrymandering, and crack down on dark money groups. It’s expected to receive a vote in the Senate as soon as next week, setting up a showdown with Republicans who intend to block it and a reckoning within the Democratic caucus over whether to reform the filibuster to pass it.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Democrats extend timeline to pass $3.5T bill, slowed down by resistance from the party’s moderates

Congressional Democrats are pushing back the timeline to pass President Biden’s $3.5 trillion expansion of the social safety net, shifting strategy in response to intransigence from the key moderate swing votes. Senate Democrats left Washington on Wednesday for the Yom Kippur holiday without a finalized draft of the legislation. Senate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
572K+
Followers
60K+
Post
619M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy