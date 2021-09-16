CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Medicine Awarded $6 Million to Advance Understanding of Human Genome Function in Health and Disease

 4 days ago

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA— The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has selected Penn Medicine as one of 25 award recipients across 30 sites in the United States to serve as Impact of Genomic Variation on Function (IGVF) investigators, with the goal of better understanding how genetic differences impact how human genes function, and how these variations influence human health and disease. Funded by the NIH’s National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), Penn Medicine will be awarded more than $1.2 million per year, with a contract that is expected to be supported for five years, totaling more than $6 million in funding for this research.

