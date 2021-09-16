How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Completely Transformed Their Website Again

The Duchess of Sussex hinted that she was experiencing some struggles behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace during an interview with Tom Bradby of ITV News for her and Prince Harry's documentary, "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey." She opened up about how vulnerable she felt with all of the public and media scrutiny by saying (via ITV News), "I've said for a long time to H — that's what I call him — it's not enough to just survive something, right? That's not the point of life. You've got to thrive, you've got to feel happy."