He was directly asked: Have you ever bet on the NHL? “Not at all,” he responded. “Have you ever gambled on any one of your own games? “Never,” he said with conviction. “Have you ever intentionally tried to lose a game. “No,” as he chuckled, somewhat awkwardly. His point was to suggest that he didn’t do any of the things he was accused of and he’s confident and comfortable knowing he’ll be seen as someone who was wrongly accused.

