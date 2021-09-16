Billie Faye Burch Broadwell, age 87, of Fairview, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at Fleshers of Fairview. She was born on April 23, 1934 in Roxboro to the late Owen Lester Burch and Onie Delilah Beaver Burch. Billie graduated from the University of California, at Stanislaus with a Bachelor’s degree and a teaching credential. She worked as a special education teacher and was of the Protestant Faith. Billie enjoyed gardening, hiking in the Sierra Mountains of California, walking, canning, painting, collecting, music and drawing.