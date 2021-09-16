Kavan: 'Shang-Chi' a breath of fresh air

Over the past year, there has been no shortage of Marvel content, with series like “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” “Loki” and the currently running “What If?” giving fans something to watch practically every week. When considered in addition to the already-released “Black Widow,'' as well as the surplus of content yet to come, Marvel is increasingly becoming a contributor to the ever growing problem of superhero-fatigue. However, regardless of one's stance on the current saturation of superhero films, the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” is a special one that marks the long awaited return of the MCU to theaters. Specifically, the movie, which is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, offers viewers their first chance to see a widely released Marvel film since “Spider-Man: Far from Home” in 2019. Though this is the case, the question remains, is the movie worth going to theaters to see?

